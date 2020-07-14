Chloe Fay Boole pulled a steak knife on her mother and threatened to kill her if she called police. Picture: File Photo

A GYMPIE who woman left her children waiting in the car while she beat up, pulled a knife and threatened to kill her own mother faced court this week.

Chloe Fay Boole, 31, pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to assault causing bodily harm.

The police prosecutor said that on March 7, Boole went to her mother’s house to pick up her children who were being babysat.

Boole then left her two children, aged 8 and 3, in the car and returned to the house, smashed some pot plants near the front door and started yelling at her mother to let her in.

“Open the f------ door, c---,” Boole yelled.

The prosecutor said Boole stormed in before her mother was able to lock the door, and Boole attacked her, punching her in the body and head.

Boole then brandished a knife and threatened to kill her mother.

“I’m going to kill you, c---,” she said.

“If you call the police you’re going to die.”

When police arrived later they found shattered pots and dirt on the floor, a steak knife outside near the door and Boole’s mother inside, injured and confused.

Boole’s mother gave a victim statement on March 10, and on April 2, the defendant admitted the attack to police and was issued with a notice to appear.



Boole told Magistrate Chris Callaghan the attack was due to a build-up of several events, that she “lost her temper” and her mother “stirs her up.”

Boole said she did not have a job as she was deemed emotionally unfit for work and diagnosed with PTSD after the death of her partner and son in a car accident in 2018.

Boole said her relationship with her mother was “much better” now, and she was no longer with the partner she was seeing at the time off the offence, who “caused drama.”

Mr Callaghan said brandishing a knife and threatening to kill someone was serious, but took into account her reconciliation with her mother, her mental health and the fact that it was her first offence.

Mr Callaghan placed Boole on 12 months probation and a conviction was not recorded.