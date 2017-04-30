If you are having TV problems on the Cooloola Coast, here is what to do

RESIDENTS of Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove have had to put up with constant and extended interruptions to their television reception in recent weeks and months.

The following is an exerpt from a letter from Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien to the signatories of a petition presented to him on the issue:

Les Wessling from Tin Can Bay about the ongoing TV reception issues they are having out there. Renee Albrecht

I acknowledge receiving the petition presented on behalf of the concerned citizens of Tin Can Bay, Cooloola Cove and surrounding areas in respect to the ongoing problem residents are having with digital television transmissions in the region.

I note you are a signatory to the 25-page petition which contains 311 signatures and is indicative of the extent of the problem and the level of frustration the community feels about not having reliable digital television reception.

I fully understand how inconvenient it is to have intermittent or no television reception and I have alerted the owner of the local transmitters, WIN Television, the Minister for Communications Senator Mitch Fifield, and the Australian Communications and Media Authority to how seriously this matter is being taken by both me and the community.

I have asked that the problems that you and wider community are experiencing be addressed as a matter of urgency and for a permanent solution to be identified and implemented as soon as possible.

While digital television signals may be interrupted from time to time, I am very concerned that there is an ongoing issue with transmissions to Cooloola Coast communities.

It may be helpful if you are able to keep a log of ongoing faults which includes the times, dates and durations, and stations affected by outages, to provide to the owner of the transmitters to help convey and determine the extent of the problems.

As WIN is the owners of the Cooloola Cove and Tin Can Bay broadcast sites, any faults in transmissions affecting all stations should be reported to them immediately by phoning WIN on 4150 1799, or it is a single channel, people should contact that particular station.

The more reports that are made will help to escalate attention to the problem.

Where the problem is limited to your property, you should consult an antenna installer to check your equipment, and if that does not resolve the issue I encourage you to lodge a complaint with the Australian Communications and Media Authority by telephoning 1300 850 115.