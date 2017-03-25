If you are fishing at Tin Can Bay, stop for a chat

REGULAR boat ramp surveys are now being conducted at 45 locations from Weipa to the Gold Coast, and including Tin Can Bay, to provide the government with important data on recreational fishing.

"We are asking recreational fishers to spend a small amount of time at the end of their fishing trip to talk to one of our monitoring staff about their experience, as well as allow us to take some measurements of their catch,” said Fisheries Minister Bill Byrne.

Earlier upgrading of the boat ramp at Snapper Creek, Tin Can Bay. Contributed

"Each survey adds to our understanding of our fish stocks, the species being caught and the local fishing effort and will help us to improve the recreational fishing experience in our state.

"This data collection program is critical to understand the sustainability of Queensland's fish stocks and protect the thousands of regional jobs that rely on fisheries resources”.

The Palaszczuk Government has committed $30 million over two years to construct or upgrade 70 boat ramps and floating walkways

Minister Byrne said an overwhelming majority of recreational fishers were happy to contribute to the voluntary monitoring program and no personal identification information was collected.

"The survey is about where fishers have been during their trip, how long they were fishing for, which species they were targeting and which they kept and released,” he said.

"The data from the surveys will also help us understand the benefits of the net free zones in Cairns, Mackay and Rockhampton that were established by the Government in 2015.

"A report on the first 18 months' results from the boat ramp surveys will be available later this year and will start to show what differences are evident following the establishment of the net free zones.

"We expect it will take a few years to see clear trends, as the areas have only been closed to netting for just over a year and there are natural variations due to seasons and weather that need to be taken into account, but the feedback is positive so far.”

To date, more than 14,000 boat crews have been interviewed across the state with 75 per cent undertaking recreational fishing and with an average fishing trip lasting 4.7 hours.

"We thank everyone who has taken the time to complete a survey up to now, and invite all recreational fishers, even those who have taken part before, to participate.

"As all recreational fishers know, no two fishing trips are the same!” Minister Byrne said.

Surveys are conducted five times per month, on weekdays and weekends, resulting in more than 900 hours of monitoring each month.

Ten minutes of a recreational fisher's time at the end of a fishing trip is all that it will take to make a contribution to the effort.

Boat ramps where surveys are being conducted are:





Airlie Beach: Abell Point Marina; Shute Harbour, Whitsunday Drive

Agnes Water: 1770 Ramp





Bowen: Bowen Boat Harbour, Starboard Drive; Grays Bay Boat Ramp

Bowen Boat Harbour, Starboard Drive; Grays Bay Boat Ramp Brisbane: Donnybrook Ramp; Jacobs Well Ramp; Raby Bay Ramp; Scarborough Ramp; Spinnaker Sound Ramp; Victoria Point Ramp; Wellington Point Ramp; Whyte Island Ramp

Donnybrook Ramp; Jacobs Well Ramp; Raby Bay Ramp; Scarborough Ramp; Spinnaker Sound Ramp; Victoria Point Ramp; Wellington Point Ramp; Whyte Island Ramp Bundaberg: Burnett Heads Ramp; Bundaberg City Ramp

Burnett Heads Ramp; Bundaberg City Ramp Cairns: Barron RV; Mourilyan Ramp; Tingira Street; Yorkey's Ramp, Half Moon Bay Marina.

Barron RV; Mourilyan Ramp; Tingira Street; Yorkey's Ramp, Half Moon Bay Marina. Caloundra: Powerboat Club Ramp

Powerboat Club Ramp Cardwell: Cardwell Ramp

Cardwell Ramp Hervey Bay: River Heads Ramp; Urangan Boat Harbour

River Heads Ramp; Urangan Boat Harbour Karumba: Karumba Point

Karumba Point Lucinda: Lucinda Ramp

Lucinda Ramp Mackay: Mackay Harbour

Mackay Harbour Maroochydore: Fisherman's Boat Ramp

Fisherman's Boat Ramp Mooloolaba: Coast Guard Ramp

Coast Guard Ramp Noosa: Sailing Club

Sailing Club Paradise Point: Paradise Point Ramp

Paradise Point Ramp Rockhampton: Nerimbera Ramp; Quay Street Ramp;

Nerimbera Ramp; Quay Street Ramp; Sarina: Rocky Dam Creek

Rocky Dam Creek Seaforth St Helens: St Helens Murray Creek: Victor Creek

St Helens Murray Creek: Victor Creek Southport: Grand Hotel Ramp

Grand Hotel Ramp Tin Can Bay: Tin Can Bay Ramp

Tin Can Bay Ramp Townsville: Bohle River, Bushland Beach; Morrisey's Ramp; Townsville Coast Guard; Townsville Recreational Boating Park

Bohle River, Bushland Beach; Morrisey's Ramp; Townsville Coast Guard; Townsville Recreational Boating Park Weipa: Evans Landing; Rocky Point

Evans Landing; Rocky Point Yeppoon: Coorooman Creek Ramp; Rosslyn Bay Ramp

For more information on Queensland fisheries management and surveys, visit www.fisheries.qld.gov.au or call 13 25 23.

Follow Fisheries Queensland on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@FisheriesQld).