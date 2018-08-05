If we'd known all the facts (Rattler) wouldn't have happened

Letter to the Editor from Cr Hilary Smerdon

THE council has finally completed and handed over the rebuild of the Mary Valley Rattler Rail project. It was overtime and way over budget but everyone knows that.

In my opinion we can finally close the chapter of never ending spending and start another chapter of never-ending spending.

Yes, we have restored the great tourist attraction that we had to have but will it be viable and be able to carry out the ongoing maintenance required, as well as pay a quite sizeable wages bill each year?

I very much doubt it and I am not alone with this opinion, most people I talk to have the same opinion. I just think of what we could have achieved if we had spent all these millions on other more deserving areas in the region.

This region needs more jobs, needs more businesses and more industrial areas, something council could develop itself to help attract business to the area and make it easier for new business to establish here.

You only have to talk to existing businesses and some businesses who wanted to come to Gympie but chose not to, the sort of reputation this region is getting in the business world.

We need to start investing capital into projects that actually make a return on investment if not to council then to the community, not a tourist railway hoped to make a profit by some but most of us don't think it ever will.

If all the facts had been available to all before the decision to proceed with this project, I think council would have decided against it.

The government grant was not specifically for the Rattler and could have been spent elsewhere with greater benefit to the community.

Hilary Smerdon,

Gympie Regional Councillor Division 6

Stirrings of democracy in Gympie Council?

ARE the winds of change stirring up there on Capitol Hill? Or is it merely democracy gasping for breath in the corridors of power?

But reports in The Gympie Times in recent weeks suggest that representative government is attempting to assert itself in council.

Some weeks ago there was the report of a somewhat confused debate which had one councillor voting against his own motion. Nothing to worry about in that. Democracy can look a bit like anarchy as it emerges from autocracy.

Then there was the report of two councillors, Fredman and Hartwig, having the temerity to vote against the budget on the grounds that they believed the size of the rate rise was excessive.

It turned out to be three against really if one counts Cr McDonald's retrospective condemnation of the green waste fees.

It appears he somewhat belatedly realised that they discriminate against the aged and arthritic.

"I don't think we acted in the best and fairest interest of our ratepayers...” he declared.

More recently (July 21) Cr Hartwig wrote in a letter to this paper that "It would have made sense to consult councillors prior to the announcement (of the Rattler review)... so that they could have some input into the scope of the inquiry.”

Why didn't somebody see the sense of that?

And it is this exclusion of councillors from the decision-making process that is the crux of the current stand-off between the Mayor and councillors Fredman, Hartwig and Smerdon.

The Mayor is apparently disappointed (but surely not surprised) that the councillors voted against a new regulation that makes them virtually irrelevant to planning procedures and decisions.

And it is no surprise that the "minority councillors” have rejected the Mayor's suggestion that their oppositional stance raises "... questions of integrity”.

To the ordinary citizen and ratepayer it would appear that they are standing up for the right, in Cr Smerdon's words, "... to fully represent the community in the planning process”.

Surely this opportunity, and indeed obligation, is the reason we have a council that is elected by the community.

Merv Welch,

The Palms (Abridged)

Generosity appreciated

I WOULD like to thank the Queensland community for their generous contributions to The Smith Family's Winter Appeal.

We are very pleased to have raised over $4.5million nationally to help thousands of disadvantaged children across Australia with vital support for their education.

For the one in seven young Australians living below the poverty line, keeping up at school can be extremely challenging.

Family struggles at home can have a flow-on effect to a child's learning. In our daily work, we hear heartbreaking stories of children missing school because they're embarrassed about not being able to read or pretending to lose their homework because they hadn't understood what was happening in class.

The donations we've received will help us reach almost 11,000 children in need through The Smith Family's out-of-school learning programs - such as student2student, which helps younger children improve their reading skills by pairing them with older 'reading buddies', as well as our after-school Learning Clubs and the iTrack online mentoring program.

We are seeing great outcomes for the young people participating in our programs.

For example, in 2017, 96 per cent of primary school students improved their reading ability through the student2student program, while 86 per cent of students agreed that going to a Learning Club helped them do better in class.

Another 85 per cent of high school students said their iTrack mentor helped them feel more confident about their future job, career or study options.

All of these key programs rely not only on generous donations from the public but also volunteering support from the communities in which we operate. To everyone who has given their valuable time and dollars to support our work, we extend a huge thank you.

It is heart-warming to see people responding with great care to this large-scale issue of poverty in Australia, which is affecting so many of our young people.

With this support, we can help more children in need break the cycle of disadvantage and create better futures for themselves.

Anyone wishing to find out more about The Smith Family and our work can phone 1800024069 or visit thesmithfamily.com.au

Alan Le May,

General Manager Queensland, The Smith Family

Gympie gunfire and lead pollution

GUN clubs can concentrate lead over a small area. This can create lead and other pollutants (arsenic, antimony, copper, chrome, cadmium, PAH Wads) problems.

Gun clubs can be absolute health disasters and Gympie has two right in Gympie town, on residential land.

Surely some professional in council or a councillor knew the dangers of lead before approving lead contamination of rural residential land right in Gympie town. And they keep renewing gun club leases to renew pollution?

Since 1967, I knew about lead pollution when I learnt it unwise to eat sharks over one metre in length due to accumulation of heavy metals including lead.

Subsequently, I followed lead being taken out of paint, petrol, kids' toys, cosmetics and solder that joins copper pipe together. Just two weeks ago TV news said three Australian sisters became sick from illegally imported eye liner containing lead. There is no excuse for council and councillors not knowing lead was dangerous.

Lead is so dangerous to humans that it took a report 72 pages long to detail what lead does to humans.

To continue to accept lead pollution in Gympie from gun clubs goes against worldwide trends. The trend is to spend a fortune on clearing up gun club pollution. The trend is to stop polluting the environment.

In America, the US military has been ordered to clean up all the lead on 700 of its shooting ranges. A San Francisco council has spent $29million Australian in cleaning up just one gun club.

It has removed the top 1.3m of topsoil over 11 acres. In Victoria, the Government is involved in cleaning up gun club lead pollution and PAH (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons).

Lead slowly leaches into the water that falls onto gun club sites getting into surface water, ground water and spring water. The Victory Trails backs on to the Banks Pocket Road gunfire facility and if a horse drinks creek water or grass along a creek it could get lead accumulation.

The creek and bores near these gun clubs could be contaminated with lead and the vegetables, fruit, eggs, horse feed and meat livestock could have elevated lead contamination.

Lead in low flow creeks will kill algae molluscs, yabbies, pollute aquatic weeds and kill ducks. In America, the duck hunting gun clubs are complaining to target shooting gun clubs that their lead pollution is making it difficult to find a duck to shoot.

It's time for Gympie Council to test the content of their character and stop being negligent with the health of ratepayers and tourists with respect to lead, decibels and other pollutants.

Alan Goddard,

Veteran