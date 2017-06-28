If they can't take heat should they get out of kitchen?

IT LOOKS like we ratepayers are in for a minor rate rise today, almost identical to last year's rise, which keeps our rates in line with the Consumer Price Index.

For once, however, the issue of rates might not be the most interesting item on the agenda of a Gympie council budget meeting - or to be specific, the adoption of the budget at the ordinary meeting of the council.

No, it will more likely be the decision on the proposed policy on the provision of legal assistance to councillors and employees which will be watched with bated breath.

In an extraordinary and, I would venture to say, unprecedented development, at least here in the Gympie region, State MP and former deputy mayor Tony Perrett has weighed in on this matter, publicly urging the eight councillors to be careful about supporting it.

The normally mild-mannered Mr Perrett has gone so far as to advise councillors that if they can't take the heat of public criticism maybe they should get out of the kitchen.

Too many of these men have stayed too quiet for too long on too many council matters, while continuing to collect their salary from the public purse.

Now is the time for them to step up. It will be an interesting and challenging meeting.