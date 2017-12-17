Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

'If there was a drought I could understand it'

RESTRICTED: Chris Hewitt wonders if water restrictions are worth it at Rainbow Beach.
RESTRICTED: Chris Hewitt wonders if water restrictions are worth it at Rainbow Beach. Renee Albrecht
Tom Daunt
by

THE Gympie Regional Council has implemented level two water restrictions at Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove in anticipation for the Christmas holiday influx.

A council media release said the increase aims to cater for the significant growth in population due to tourism in the holiday period.

However, the news has been received with mix reviews by Cooloola Coast locals.

Rainbow Beach resident, Chris Hewitt thinks the restrictions could detract from the aesthetic appeal of Rainbow Beach, at a time when the majority of visitors are from interstate.

"I can understand that (water restrictions) but we have had significant rain,” Mr Hewitt said.

"The place is nice and green now so let's keep it green over summer.

"Rainbow Beach is a holiday town and you (have people visit) from all destinations.

"If there was a drought I could understand it.

"Water restrictions do have a big impact.

"It is inviting when all the grass looks green,” he said.

Cooloola Coast residents will still be able to fill pools, (with council permission), hand water lawns and gardens with hoses and buckets at scheduled times and clean driveways and paths with pressure cleaners.

To Gympie's south, Mary Valley residents had their water restrictions relaxed after recent rain.

In the Kandanga and Amamoor regions, water restrictions have been reduced from level four to a permanent level three status.

This means the watering of gardens with hand held hoses on scheduled days is now permitted as is the washing of vehicles.

Topics:  christmas holidays gympie regional council people of gympie rainbow beach water restrictions

Gympie Times
Kandanga quarry delayed for more detail

Kandanga quarry delayed for more detail

Controversial quarry on hold, but not all councillors agree with the decision.

Rainbow Beach dump to be bought for $340k

TIP TOP: Robert Rixon at the Rainbow Beach waste facility.

Council has been using state land for more than 30 years.

Women's Sunshine Coast rugby league comp gathers interest

WOMEN'S LEAGUE: A Sunshine Coast women's rugby league competition is in the planning. Caitlin Moran (pictured) playing for Australia.

Sunshine Coast women's rugby league comp on the cards

Scorchers game plans put to test

CRICKET: Sunshine Coast Scorchers are taking aim at cracking into the top four.

Scorchers aim for top four

Local Partners