RESTRICTED: Chris Hewitt wonders if water restrictions are worth it at Rainbow Beach. Renee Albrecht

THE Gympie Regional Council has implemented level two water restrictions at Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove in anticipation for the Christmas holiday influx.

A council media release said the increase aims to cater for the significant growth in population due to tourism in the holiday period.

However, the news has been received with mix reviews by Cooloola Coast locals.

Rainbow Beach resident, Chris Hewitt thinks the restrictions could detract from the aesthetic appeal of Rainbow Beach, at a time when the majority of visitors are from interstate.

"I can understand that (water restrictions) but we have had significant rain,” Mr Hewitt said.

"The place is nice and green now so let's keep it green over summer.

"Rainbow Beach is a holiday town and you (have people visit) from all destinations.

"If there was a drought I could understand it.

"Water restrictions do have a big impact.

"It is inviting when all the grass looks green,” he said.

Cooloola Coast residents will still be able to fill pools, (with council permission), hand water lawns and gardens with hoses and buckets at scheduled times and clean driveways and paths with pressure cleaners.

To Gympie's south, Mary Valley residents had their water restrictions relaxed after recent rain.

In the Kandanga and Amamoor regions, water restrictions have been reduced from level four to a permanent level three status.

This means the watering of gardens with hand held hoses on scheduled days is now permitted as is the washing of vehicles.