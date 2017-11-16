DECISIONS: Malcolm Biegel (with microphone) at a meeting on Saturday.

DECISIONS: Malcolm Biegel (with microphone) at a meeting on Saturday. Tom Daunt

A CAMPAIGNER for local manufacturing firm Widgee Engineering is concerned the government is not hearing cries for help from regional businesses.

Malcolm Biegel has worked tirelessly in support of the under-siege business, liaising with local government representatives and incumbent Gympie MP Tony Perret, as well as One Nation candidate Chelle Dobson, to help save the manufacturer from disaster.

However, Mr Biegel said while local politicians had been helpful, there was little they could do.

"Saving Widgee Engineering is the focus, I am just trying to get (Labor) motivated,” Mr Biegel said.

"If the government can't fix it, then who can?

"Mr Perrett and MsDobson can promise millions, but unless they are in government their hands are tied,” he said.

Widgee Engineering was given an ultimatum to move or risk closure on the back of a report tabled to the council recommending it refuse Widgee Engineering's retroactive material change of use application.

The council determined the application by way of refusal and has no legal ability to reverse the decision.

Mr Biegel is pleading for the government to step in.

"The ALP are saying jobs, jobs, jobs but there is a lack of interest on this issue,” MrBiegel said.

ALP candidate for Gympie Tracey McWilliam said regulations surrounding Widgee Engineering came under council jurisdiction.

"With regards to local jobs, the proposed solar farm only a short distance from Widgee will see over 100 construction jobs over about four years,” she said.