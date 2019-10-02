If that was the rain, we've had it

FORECAST: That was it for the rain in Gympie region, according to the latest Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.

A LITTLE more rain in some spots today could be the last of the moisture for Gympie region gardens, pastures, dams and tanks - for a week at least.

The Bureau of Meteorology's latest forecast this morning shows a possible last drop of rain in some spots later this morning, but not that much of a possibility (30 per cent) and not much rain (up to .2mm), before 1pm.

And that is it until Tuesday at least, the week's forecasts predict.

Gympie received between 5mm at one weather station and 6.6mm at another, while other readings show patchy falls, mainly across the east and south-west of the region.

Since 9am yesterday, rainfall readings show widespread falls across the south and east of the region, but none or not much in the west around drought stricken Kilkivan and Goomeri.

The readings show:

Double Island Point 1.2mm

Mt Bilewilam 4mm

Camp Kerr (Tin Can Bay) 1.6mm

Goomboorian 2.4mm

Cedar Pocket 7mm

Cooran 2mm

Pomona 4mm

Glenwood 3mm

Sexton 1mm

Imbil 1.6mm

Moy Pocket 2mm