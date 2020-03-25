If regions’ bad internet isn’t fixed it’ll cost lives

If we’re forcing people to stay locked up at home, their mental health shouldn’t be at the whim of whether they’re lucky enough to have good mobile reception.

WE’VE all been there.

You’re watching a video on the internet wh-

It freezes. Cuts off. And you’re left staring at the circling “doughnut of death”.

Or you’re on a call to a friend, but because you live more than 20m from Mary St you only catch every fourth word.

Now this has always been a Gympie bugbear – but I’ve heard from many people the service has dropped Wile E Coyote-like off a cliff in the past 12 months.

That’s bad on a good day.

It’s potentially lethal now.

We need to be stay home to help control the pandemic – but that comes with its own risks.

Because social isolation leads to loneliness and premature death – primarily through things like mental health, emotional distress, physical inactivity and poor sleep.

But in the middle of a global health calamity, we have a miracle – unprecedented global access.

If you can get reception, that is.

Now more than ever governments must put fixing the country’s communication services at the top of the list.

One, it’ll bring jobs.

Two, if we’re asking people to stay indoors and isolated for a long period of time – and we are – then making sure people can stay in touch is crucial.

Because if we don’t do it, the “internet’s thinking” circle really will be a doughnut of death.