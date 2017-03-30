28°
If it's flooded forget it

Shelley Strachan | 30th Mar 2017 5:42 AM

GYMPIE is expecting plenty of rain today and the Mary River's vast catchment will also likely be drenched, which means there is likely to be some kind of flooding of the river through our region tomorrow and/or over the weekend.

Whether that is minor, moderate or major is too early to predict but the direction of the rain depression late yesterday was pointing to more rain falling inland than over Gympie.

But with up to 150mm of rain possible today - and more in some parts of the region and catchment - road conditions could get tricky and the likelihood of flash flooding high, so the message being repeated and then repeated again, is don't get in the car unless you need to, and if it's flooded forget it.

We have seen enough tragedy in previous floods and on our highways.

Let us hope we can all get through this weather event safely.

If you are looking for information on road closures the QLDTraffic website, app or phone line promises to have loads of "timely, reliable and accurate traffic and travel information” being regularly updated.

The Gympie Times will have regularly updated advice and information on local road closures and conditions.

Topics:  cyclone debbie editorial editorial comment extreme weather gympie weather

