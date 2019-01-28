Menu
HOSPITALITY: Sharon Gibbs lives to serve people and loves helping out wherever she can, even if that means making a top-notch cuppa.
News

'If I didn't need the money... I would do this for free'

by Donna Jones
21st Jan 2019 12:00 PM
"I LOVE being able to do something for someone,” said the owner of Coffee on Channon Cafe, Sharon Gibbs.

"If I didn't need the money to pay my bills, I would be doing this for free.”

Ms Gibbs has always been serving people, whether that be in her current role or in some of her previous positions and there have been a number of those.

She has previously worked as a doctor's assistant at a clinic in Gympie, a receptionist at Gympie Veterinary Services or when she owned the Widgee General store for seven years in the early 2000's.

"I also worked in a diagnostic centre as an enrolled nurse,” she said.

She said she doesn't mind what role in life she chooses, as long as she's taking care of people.

Lyn Buhse dropped in for a quick cuppa.
"You can be a tiler or a hairdresser and still care for people,” she said.

Ms Gibbs took on the coffee store in July last year, after it was forced to close for six months following a tragic car accident involving the former owners.

Now, she's working at building the business up, catering to people who work nearby for lunch and morning tea and for people wanting to grab a cup of coffee on their way into work.

"That's why I changed the opening hours from 6.30am-3pm, Monday to Friday,” she said.

Every morning between 6.30-8am she has a happy hour special with large coffees only $4.

That's another way she finds she can serve people.

Kyia Starr enjoys the airconditioning.
"It gives me a sense of purpose to be of service, whatever that is.”

