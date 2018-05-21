If by-election was for mayor, Curran would be gone: letter

Tim Jerome was candidate in the recent Gympie council by-election. He drew 22 per cent of the vote.

Tim Jerome was candidate in the recent Gympie council by-election. He drew 22 per cent of the vote. Josh Preston

LETTER TO THE EDITOR BY CANDIDATE TIM JEROME

SPENDING a week with the other two candidates was very eye opening.

The three candidates Tim Jerome, Julie Walker, Bob Fredman Scott Kovacevic

Seeing the different faction groups behind the other two candidates again was very interesting.

Even though I was accused of being in Curran's camp nothing could be further from the truth as the only camp I was in was a voice for the average person.

My theme was greater transparency and public consultation hence why I wore a white T-shirt in my campaign.

Division 8 candidates Julie Walker, Bob Fredman and Tim Jerome. sCOTT kOVACEVIC

Bob and I had the same things we stood for which was rates, roads and rubbish. But there was a greater underlying theme which we both stood for and that was the reason we have problems with high rates, bad roads and closed rubbish dumps and that is the ridiculous overspending and misinformation on things that are not a priority i.e the Rattler and like projects.

People I talked to said they had no confidence or trust in the current Mayor Curran administration.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran. Renee Albrecht

The facts are if it was a Mayoral election instead of a council by-election Mick Curran would have lost miserably as most of Bob's supporters and the ones who voted for me are upset with Mick Curran and the CEO and the over spending.

I had never talked with Bob before this election, but I soon gained a great respect for his wealth of knowledge and a genuine heart to see Gympie go ahead.

One can only wonder why the Mayor and CEO wanted to part ways with Bob's vast expertise.

Tim Jerome,

Traveston