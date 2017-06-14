Idle TAFE makes no sense

IT SEEMS like a case of more dollars than sense when it comes to the perfectly good TAFE building sitting empty because the State Government refuses to lease it to our university.

Had the State Government listened to Member for Gympie Tony Perrett two years ago, two things would have happened.

The University of the Sunshine Coast would have had an extra building to expand their services to Gympie students and the State Government would have made two years' worth of rent money.

But yesterday in state parliament, Training and Skills Minister Yvette D'Ath said they would not be letting go of the asset.

It's a back-handed blow to a region that is crying out for more avenues for young people to make a career for themselves.

But it is also senseless.

If we treated our own property like the State Government does, letting it sit idle while we made a decision when someone is jumping at the fence to lease it, we would not be applauded for our financial planning.

What a shame that in making decisions affecting lives that are not directly in their own circle or using money that is not directly from their own purse, politicians do not need to make sense.