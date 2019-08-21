Menu
SUSPICIOUS FIRE: Human remains were found inside a house in Hill St, Rockhampton, yesterday morning after it burnt to the ground.
Identity of remains in Lakes Creek home fire confirmed

vanessa jarrett
21st Aug 2019 1:15 PM
FORENSIC testing of the remains of the body found in the Lakes Creek fire in North Rockhampton has confirmed the identity of the deceased person.

Police this afternoon confirmed the deceased man is Mark Petersen, 47, the sole resident and home owner.

Mr Petersen was a qualified builder by trade and had two sons.

 

 

Mark Petersen of Lakes Creek, Rockhampton is confirmed as the victim in last Thursday's fire.
Emergency services arrived at the scene of the fire at 2.36am last Thursday morning to find the two-storey house fully alight.

The body was found at 6.30am after the fire was extinguished.

The circumstances of the fire are still being investigated.

