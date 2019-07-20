Identity of mum charged with $1m restaurant rip-off revealed

Jodie Nuske (left) is alleged to have stolen more than $1 million from her Noosa employer, Bistro C, owened by Lorraine Banks (right). Ms Nuske is due to front Noosa Magistrates Court on August 6, charged with one count of stealing while a servant.

TRUSTED employee and mother-of-two Jodie Nuske awaits her day in court after she was charged with stealing more than $1 million from a Noosa restaurant.

Police allege Ms Nuske, 41, was in control of the company accounts when she stole sums of money from Bistro C, Hastings St during a period which spanned 2013 to 2017.

Noosa Heads Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives arrested Ms Nuske of Noosaville on Friday following a two-year probe after the business owner reported alleged financial discrepancies in 2017.

Police Superintendent Darryl Johnson said investigating financial matters such as this could be a "painstaking process".

"Sometimes those investigations, especially dealing with financial issues, do take some time, they are quite intricate and complex and it's sometimes a painstaking process to get to the end," he said.

Bistro C owner Lorraine Banks said Ms Nuske was a "trusted employee" of 18 years, and was "relieved" charges had been laid.

"We have been fully co-operating with police in their investigation of (the woman) over the past two years and we are relieved to learn that charges have been laid," Ms Banks said.

"Understandably, this has been a very stressful and upsetting time for our family and we are looking forward to a just outcome ... of the matter."

Ms Nuske was reportedly released on bail and due to appear in Noosa Magistrates Court on August 6.