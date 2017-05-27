'I'd prefer the dentist chair to watching Sunrise'

Channel 7's Sunrise Weekend Weather host James Tobin promotes the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival from Gympie with the help of Josh Curry, Lachlan and Zac Maher and Tia Pointon.

IN ACTS of masochism every year or so I'll venture into the fried chicken place on the highway, to see what's new and if my long held disdain for it is still justified, in my mind, we all being different.

Likewise I'll drop in to check if the burgers elsewhere have actually got any "better", as advertised.

My opinions haven't changed in years.

When I read of the great promotional value of the Sunrise program visiting our area it occurred to me that my views on that program weren't current either, so I sat down to watch it.

I lasted 30 minutes, during which time I felt as if my brain was being sucked out by one of those noisy things that dentists use.

I saw what looked like a reject from The Muppet Show holding court over a collection of mindless gigglers as they "presented" what to my mind was small-minded "lollipop" news.

My opinion wasn't changed and remains that it's absolutely nothing but a tool to dumb the population down. Personally I'd prefer the dentist chair, but we are all different, or at least those of who don't consume such as Sunrise remain different.

I'm no great intellect. I don't sip lattes or chardonnay. I've never smashed an avocado in my life and prefer a good old sandwich to a focaccia.

I claim no high ground in what I write. But there has to be limits to how intellectually insulting "entertainment" and 'news' (pfft) can be before it starts doing social harm.

While some may see the promotion of our area on Sunrise as a good thing I can't understand how any community, any country, any planet, can in any way benefit from including more people who watch the likes of Sunrise, be such people visitors or those who choose to move here.

Dave Freeman,

Cedar Pocket.