29°
News

'I'd like to see political donations significantly reduced'

Gympie mayor Mick Curran supports cap on donations.
Gympie mayor Mick Curran supports cap on donations. Renee Albrecht
scott kovacevic
by

MAYOR Mick Curran said he agrees with the LGAQ's call to cap spending at the next council election, suggesting a cap of $50,000 would be a good cut-off mark.

According to Cr Curran, people who want to seek local office should not be hampered by cost.

"I'd like to see it significantly reduced.

"I'd hate to see it that it precludes some people from actually having a run but you've also got to balance that argument with, you don't want the wealthiest people in town being able to stage the best campaign to secure office,” he said.

"It should be available for each and every one of us within the community.

"If they've got ideas, and if they've got a passion for the community they should be able to put their name forward.

"It shouldn't be a burden to get over that line.”

The size of the electorate was also important to consider when determining what the cut-off should be in council elections.

"The reality is we're not like the size of Brisbane here,” he said.

"People do like to support their candidates, that shouldn't go away financially.”

The LGAQ's proposal would have donations to mayoral candidates capped at $200,000, and $50,000 for prospective councillors.

Cr Curran declared $3400 in election donations at the last election, well below either of the proposed caps.

Topics:  gympie council gympie regional council lgaq political donations

Gympie Times
21things to do these school holidays in Gympie

21things to do these school holidays in Gympie

From rock and roll to Zumba in the park

REVEALED: What lies ahead for the Memorial pool

Artist sketches of the Gympie youth precinct.

Youth precinct draft released by the council

Girl gamers to descend on USC Gympie campus

GAME ON: The day-long Girls Make Games workshop on September 28, at USC's Gympie campus will be led by internationally-recognised gaming educator, USC Associate Lecturer in Serious Games Dr Colleen Stieler-Hunt.

It's game on at Gympie uni campus

Gympie gymnasts roll into Junior State Championships

YOUNG STARS: Gympie gymnasts Ivy Dugdale, Olivia Speed, Gracie Bunn, Bella Wright, Dillyn Blackburn, Asha Whincop, Monique Webbe, Georgie Bunn, Lilly Carswell, (front) Luke Murley, Melissa Vowles, Will Tooley, Elisabeth Younger and Nathan Smith will compete at the Junior State Championships in Brisbane this weekend.

Sticking the landing

Local Partners