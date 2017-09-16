'I'd like to see political donations significantly reduced'

MAYOR Mick Curran said he agrees with the LGAQ's call to cap spending at the next council election, suggesting a cap of $50,000 would be a good cut-off mark.

According to Cr Curran, people who want to seek local office should not be hampered by cost.

"I'd like to see it significantly reduced.

"I'd hate to see it that it precludes some people from actually having a run but you've also got to balance that argument with, you don't want the wealthiest people in town being able to stage the best campaign to secure office,” he said.

"It should be available for each and every one of us within the community.

"If they've got ideas, and if they've got a passion for the community they should be able to put their name forward.

"It shouldn't be a burden to get over that line.”

The size of the electorate was also important to consider when determining what the cut-off should be in council elections.

"The reality is we're not like the size of Brisbane here,” he said.

"People do like to support their candidates, that shouldn't go away financially.”

The LGAQ's proposal would have donations to mayoral candidates capped at $200,000, and $50,000 for prospective councillors.

Cr Curran declared $3400 in election donations at the last election, well below either of the proposed caps.