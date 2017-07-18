Icy blast to bring frosts and approaching zero temps

BRACE yourself Gympie - shock cold, dry and windy conditions are about to be delivered to your doorstep, according to chilly predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology.

After a relatively mild winter so far, three things are predicted to make this week a stand out; a cold air mass moving in, biting wind and the sudden drop following a preceding warmth.

Forecaster Harry Clark said the chill is predicted to arrive Wednesday when a cold blast follows directly after a trough from the west entertains us with a few warmer days and nights.

BLANKET: A deep fog covering Gympie on Tuesday morning. Frances Klein

The cold will continue through until the weekend, Mr Clark said, peaking on Friday morning when a frosty low of two degrees is predicted.

"It wouldn't take much to get below zero," Mr Clark told The Gympie Times this morning.

"It's going to be cold, dry and really quite windy," he said.

"Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be the coldest nights."

CHILL: Gympie is in for a cold few days from mid week. Chart courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed

The still and dry conditions mean the temperature can drop quite rapidly overnight, he said, bringing big variations within the same region.

"When it's so calm and still the cold air tends to pool - that's when you get big variations.

"Places a few streets away can have a big difference," he said.

Mr Clark said the wind chill will add to the experience, dropping the "feels like" temperature even more for those exposed.

"It will feel quite chilly because to this day it's been a relatively mild winter."