Iconic tree crashes during storm

A HISTORIC and iconic tree has fallen victim to this evening's storm outside St Patrick's Church.

The poinciana, which is split right down the middle after it came crashing down during the storm that smashed through the region before dark, delivering hail the size of tennis balls, fell without causing severe damage.

Much-loved for its broad shade, the flowering tree has always been a landmark at St Patrick's Primary School on Church St.

One former St Patrick's student remembered fondly playing around the tree in primary school 30 years ago, and said it is a place where people often gather to escape the heat after church on Sundays and catch up.

She said it is known by everybody who has ever had anything to do with the school or church and there would be a lot of disappointed people when they learn it is gone.

A passerby captured these photos of the fallen tree.