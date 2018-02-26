Iconic piece of holiday real estate to be sold

A REAL estate gem in the Mary Valley is set to go under the hammer next month, after it was announced on Friday the Island Reach Camping Resort will go to auction.

A staple in the Valley's tourist trade for decades, the resort went out of operation in December 2017.

Listing agent Ron Jeffery, said he has been blown away by the early interest in the property but said the sale was for land and buildings only, not the business.

Island Reach Imbil LEEROY TODD

"I think this is a special opportunity," Mr Jeffery said.

"I see it being sold to someone who will operate it as a camp ground again.

"There is a lot of interest, and none of that interest is in doing anything other than operating a camp ground.

"When the camp ground is full, and I don't know what the exact numbers are but it probably more than doubles the number of people in Imbil.

"There are less than a thousand people here (in Imbil) but you can get more than a thousand people in the camp ground.

"But what I do know is that there is a lot of interest.

"More interest than in any other property I have sold in my 20 odd years (in real estate)," he said.

The property itself is situated on a 4.87 ha parcel of land in two titles.

Intriguingly it is zoned Residential Living but included in the sale is a brick and tile building formally used as both the on-site managers house and park office.

There is also an amenities block as well as a 74-panel solar power system, covered, paved and powered picnic area and a number of powered and non powered camp sites.

The sale also includes one two bedroom, one bath cottage with a veranda, as well as an additional two cottages and a garage with workshop.

Ron Jeffery stands under an old fig tree on Island Reach Camping Resort in Imbil on Saturday. Tom Daunt

The property will be sold in its current condition and will go to auction on March 25, 2018.

"You can have interest that doesn't transfer into sales and you can have sales that pop up out of nowhere but I would expect it will be a well attended auction and that there would be a number of parties that would be interested in participating in the auction," Mr Jeffery said

"I have been selling here in the Mary Valley six years and I have never seen an opportunity like this come up in that time."