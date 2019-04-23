Iconic Gympie region hotel gets eye-catching facelift

NEW LOOK: Eddie Kroenert, Natasha Ryan, Margaretha and Erik Kroenert and Lynda Hauschild at the Theebine pub .

NEW LOOK: Eddie Kroenert, Natasha Ryan, Margaretha and Erik Kroenert and Lynda Hauschild at the Theebine pub . Troy Jegers

ONE of the Gympie region's most famous old hotels has made giant leaps toward refreshing its appeal for future generations.

Ongoing renovations to the Theebine Hotel will see a number of new additions reinvigorate all six of its upstairs hotel rooms, while the famous green and "indian red” colour combination on the building's exterior will get a fresh coat to refresh the building's aesthetic.

Investor Margaretha Kronenert said the updates had been pleasing for her and her daughter, hotel publican Claudia, as well as staff and management.

"We are very popular already, but this will help us stay popular,” Ms Kronenert said.

"We've re-painted the rooms and re-painted the building, but we didn't want to change the colour of the hotel.

"It's a historic Queenslander and we wanted to keep it the way it has been, but we wanted to give it a nice, clean look.”

Ms Kronenert said she and her family were excited to see the hotel's next chapter after 13 years of involvement.

She said rooms were available at $70 per night with television access and a continental breakfast.