Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NEW LOOK: Eddie Kroenert, Natasha Ryan, Margaretha and Erik Kroenert and Lynda Hauschild at the Theebine pub .
NEW LOOK: Eddie Kroenert, Natasha Ryan, Margaretha and Erik Kroenert and Lynda Hauschild at the Theebine pub . Troy Jegers
News

Iconic Gympie region hotel gets eye-catching facelift

JOSH PRESTON
by
23rd Apr 2019 10:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the Gympie region's most famous old hotels has made giant leaps toward refreshing its appeal for future generations.

Ongoing renovations to the Theebine Hotel will see a number of new additions reinvigorate all six of its upstairs hotel rooms, while the famous green and "indian red” colour combination on the building's exterior will get a fresh coat to refresh the building's aesthetic.

Theebine Pub- Eddie Kroenert
Theebine Pub- Eddie Kroenert Troy Jegers

Investor Margaretha Kronenert said the updates had been pleasing for her and her daughter, hotel publican Claudia, as well as staff and management.

"We are very popular already, but this will help us stay popular,” Ms Kronenert said.

"We've re-painted the rooms and re-painted the building, but we didn't want to change the colour of the hotel.

"It's a historic Queenslander and we wanted to keep it the way it has been, but we wanted to give it a nice, clean look.”

Ms Kronenert said she and her family were excited to see the hotel's next chapter after 13 years of involvement.

She said rooms were available at $70 per night with television access and a continental breakfast.

better business gympie business gympie community gympie news gympie region theebine theebine hotel
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Mum's long wait as Sam battles Gympie bridge fall injuries

    premium_icon Mum's long wait as Sam battles Gympie bridge fall injuries

    News Critical injuries to most of his body after Normanby Bridge fall

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    It's Azaria Chamberlain over again as innocent are blamed

    News New near-tragedy lends force to calls for a real Fraser Island probe

    61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    premium_icon 61 rescued from dangerous surf as bureau issues warning

    News Hazardous surf and swell warning for Sunshine Coast

    How this Gympie teen will make his Olympic dream a reality

    premium_icon How this Gympie teen will make his Olympic dream a reality

    News Teenager training hard to bring down his times.