Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Murphy's Convenience Store closed its doors in January.
Murphy's Convenience Store closed its doors in January. Donna Jones
News

Iconic Gympie property could be bargain of century at $165K

Shelley Strachan
by
18th May 2018 12:06 AM

STEEPED in Gympie's history, the quaint little building that for more than a century has housed a business at the top of Caledonian Hill is for sale for an amazing $165,000.

CLICK HERE: Sad day as iconic Gympie store closes its doors

Murphy's corner store was forced to close down in January of this year, owner and occupier Neil Fitzpatrict devastated to have to do so after running the store for 23 years.

Murphy's Convenience Store closed its doors in January.
Murphy's Convenience Store closed its doors in January. Donna Jones

Increased running costs and seven day trading are believed to be the cause of the closure.

Murphy's has been a store of some sort for about 118 years with Mr Fitzpatrick believing it was established as a seamstress' shop around the turn of the 20th century and becoming a convenience store around 1914.

Murphy's Convenience Store closed its doors in January.
Murphy's Convenience Store closed its doors in January. Donna Jones

He was understandably angry at the decisions being made by those in power, without, he says, consideration of the people and businesses those changes effect.

Prospective buyers now have a chance to own this piece of Gympie history with this Freehold building offered for immediate occupation.

Neil Fitzpatrick, owner of Murphy's Convenience Store, which closed its doors in January.
Neil Fitzpatrick, owner of Murphy's Convenience Store, which closed its doors in January. Donna Jones

"A prominent location offers you the opportunity to establish your business here, just a short stroll to the CBD,” the sale pitch reads..

"A spacious shop front, combined with a kitchen, coldroom and two rear rooms provides a host of possibilities.

"A rare find, this solid building is ready for you to move straight into and start your new venture.”

The property is being marketed by Rob Nimmo at Laguna Real Estate phone 5482 5122.

convenience store gympie business gympie cbd gympie economy humans of gympie
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'It's good to be back': Fredman romps in with 65% of votes

    premium_icon 'It's good to be back': Fredman romps in with 65% of votes

    Council News "Since I abruptly left the council some time ago, it has been a roller coaster ride for my family.”

    • 18th May 2018 12:03 AM
    GYMPIE SHOW: Udderly exciting dairy comp begins

    premium_icon GYMPIE SHOW: Udderly exciting dairy comp begins

    News All competitors have set their sights on the Grand Champion prize.

    • 18th May 2018 12:01 AM
    Probation help for alcoholic driver

    Probation help for alcoholic driver

    News Magistrate blasts police on double jeopardy drink driving charges

    • 18th May 2018 12:01 AM
    60 years on, Goomeri grazier has still got it

    premium_icon 60 years on, Goomeri grazier has still got it

    Offbeat Sweep of ribbons claimed as Gympie Show cattle competition opens.

    • 18th May 2018 12:01 AM

    Local Partners