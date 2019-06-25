Menu
This year's Gold Rush parade is moving from Saturday afternoon to Friday evening.
Council News

Iconic Gympie event gets a total overhaul

scott kovacevic
by
25th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
GYMPIE'S beloved Gold Rush parade is getting a twilight twist this year as it heads to a Friday evening timeslot.

The 6pm parade, previously run at 3pm on a Saturday, is expected to be endorsed by Gympie Regional Council tomorrow along with several other festival changes.

These include the festival becoming a three-day event, with a community carnival on Saturday, October 19, and picnic on Sunday, October 20.

Council staff said community feedback was heavily in favour of making the changes to the popular event.

Gympie Gold Rush parade.
Feedback submitted through the council's website found 22 of the 30 respondents were "very supportive”, and on a social media poll which attracted 390 votes, 205 were "very supportive” and 107 were "supportive”.

"Combined, 75.8 per cent of respondents are supportive or very supportive of moving the parade to Friday evening,” staff said in the report.

A meeting with the Town Reference Group in April also elicited a "unanimously positive” response from the six representatives present.

This group was consulted again this month, and "(council) officers called into every open business along Mary St to discuss the proposed changes in person and encourage their feedback via council's online survey”.

