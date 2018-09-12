Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alain Henderson.
Alain Henderson. Renee Albrecht
News

Iconic Gympie duo claim prestigious award

JOSH PRESTON
by
12th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE'S latest Senior Citizens of the Year have been recognised as icons of the community.

Retired nurse Mary Potter was commemorated for her "extensive knowledge and passion” for Gympie Hospital, while Alain Henderson received the honour shortly after he hung up the microphone on his 50-year career as "the voice at the Gympie Show”.

A Gympie Regional Council statement said the recognition was fitting for the local duo.

Mary Potter.
Mary Potter. Renee Albrecht

"Mary was the perfect person to contribute to the 150th anniversary celebrations held at the hospital earlier in the year,'' the council said.

"Over 230 people attended the morning tea held in May, providing an opportunity for many nurses and hospital staff to return and reminisce on their years spent at the Gympie Hospital.

"Mary was the driving force behind this celebration, as well as assisting with the historical display at the Gympie Library. Working as the Child Health Nurse for over 30 years, Mary has seen many generations progress through their early years in Gympie and is fondly remembered by many mothers for her care and support.

"Alain's voice has also echoed through countless show rings, rodeos, camp drafts, horse sales and show jumping competitions.

"Alain is an integral part of the (Kia Ora and Districts Pony) club, attending activities and inspiring the younger members.

"His skills in keeping the shows and competitions running smoothly ... are greatly appreciated by all who attend.”

The pair were named as winners at the Seniors Concert and Morning Tea last month.

alain henderson gympie council gympie hospital gympie icons gympie news gympie region gympie regional council gympie show humans of gympie mary potter senior citizen of the year
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    The Gympie suburb where house prices have rocketed 15%

    premium_icon The Gympie suburb where house prices have rocketed 15%

    Property Region's outskirts the big winners in the property market, but not everywhere in the region has thrived.

    YOUR SAY: Rattler's ticket prices 'beyond our budget'

    premium_icon YOUR SAY: Rattler's ticket prices 'beyond our budget'

    Opinion Cost to ride train leaves readers' jaws on the ground.

    The Broncos legends headed to Gympie this Saturday

    premium_icon The Broncos legends headed to Gympie this Saturday

    News Broncos great plays part in Gympie Devils celebrations.

    Meet the Gympie gymnast who tumbled into the regional team

    premium_icon Meet the Gympie gymnast who tumbled into the regional team

    News 'It was pretty exciting because i trained a lot but it paid off'

    Local Partners