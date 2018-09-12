Iconic Gympie duo claim prestigious award

GYMPIE'S latest Senior Citizens of the Year have been recognised as icons of the community.

Retired nurse Mary Potter was commemorated for her "extensive knowledge and passion” for Gympie Hospital, while Alain Henderson received the honour shortly after he hung up the microphone on his 50-year career as "the voice at the Gympie Show”.

A Gympie Regional Council statement said the recognition was fitting for the local duo.

Mary Potter. Renee Albrecht

"Mary was the perfect person to contribute to the 150th anniversary celebrations held at the hospital earlier in the year,'' the council said.

"Over 230 people attended the morning tea held in May, providing an opportunity for many nurses and hospital staff to return and reminisce on their years spent at the Gympie Hospital.

"Mary was the driving force behind this celebration, as well as assisting with the historical display at the Gympie Library. Working as the Child Health Nurse for over 30 years, Mary has seen many generations progress through their early years in Gympie and is fondly remembered by many mothers for her care and support.

"Alain's voice has also echoed through countless show rings, rodeos, camp drafts, horse sales and show jumping competitions.

"Alain is an integral part of the (Kia Ora and Districts Pony) club, attending activities and inspiring the younger members.

"His skills in keeping the shows and competitions running smoothly ... are greatly appreciated by all who attend.”

The pair were named as winners at the Seniors Concert and Morning Tea last month.