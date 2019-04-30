Iconic Gympie cafe will close today after 32 years

TIME TO SAY GOODBYE: An emotional Mary Phillips (centre) with customers Lucy Green (left) and Millie Fulwood yesterday.

TIME TO SAY GOODBYE: An emotional Mary Phillips (centre) with customers Lucy Green (left) and Millie Fulwood yesterday. Donna Jones

"IT WAS never about the money,” Goldfields Plaza Rendevouz cafe owner Mary Phillips said yesterday.

The iconic coffee spot, which has been trading continuously for the past 32 years, will close its doors for the final time at 3pm today.

Ms Phillips has had the cafe for the past six years and in that time she has made a life for herself, as well as a career.

"My clientele are elderly - they come in for the $12 meals. Some have been coming for years. There's one group of eight oldies who meet here every Friday for coffee. I call them the Friday club. I've never been greedy. I've tried to keep the prices down - mainly for the oldies.”

"These shopping centres...They break people. It's so sad that this is the way it's ended,” she said.

Mrs Phillips said she hung in with the new owners of the centre, waiting for the centre's renovations to be completed, hoping for a turn-around in business but said ultimately the centre was only willing to help her business if she was willing to renovate.

"They wanted me to change the facade and they wanted me to renovate but I kept telling them I didn't have the money to renovate,” she said.

"They gave me three months rent free so I would stay open while the renovations were on, but when you can't afford to pay your staff's wages and super, it's time to move on. I don't owe anyone now, except the bank,” she said.

"Sooner or later the rents get above your takings. I love seeing the new centre, but it's still empty.”

Flowers and thank you cards are pouring in for owner of Rendevouz Cafe Mary Phillips and her staff. Donna Jones

Mrs Phillips said it was ultimately her decision though, even though that decision means she will have to sell her house to pay off the bank.

"In the end, I chose to go. It's been very emotional. I will say, though, if they wanted me to stay, they would have made sure they kept me.”

Flowers and thank you cards were pouring in yesterday from grateful customers, sad to see the business close.

Goldfield's Plaza owners supplied the following statement.

"We are very sad to see Mary leave the centre after so many years of trade.

"When we recently purchased the centre and were redesigning the 'New Look', we offered Mary an incredibly generous deal to try and entice her to stay.

"Unfortunately, Mary was well down the track of wanting to get out of the hospitality industry, and as such we allowed Mary to exit her current leases early with no penalty costs and rent free for the last three months to support her.

"We are excited about the new look centre and the new incoming tenants which include Cooly Fruits and the new Chemist Direct Outlet and have received a great deal of interest on the remaining spaces available at the centre.

"The renovations are almost complete at the centre and we are preparing for a relaunch, which will include car giveaways, holidays, shopping vouchers, and much more.

"If you are interested in leasing at the centre please contact Stephen Hyde 0418 392 741.”