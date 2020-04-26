Iconic Gympie cafe to change hands

FOR the past seven years Siriluk “Sileen” Moonthiya and Thomas Stuehrenberg have been at the helm of the iconic Brown Jug Cafe in Mary St, Gympie.

Sileen, as she prefers to be known, says the connection she feels to her customers is so deep she thinks of many of them as her friends.

And the current situation, not being able to open for sit-down meals, has been akin to torture for the vibrant young businesswoman.

She and Mr Stuehrenberg have had the business on the market since December and in a bittersweet turn of events, it has just been bought by a dynamic couple from Hervey Bay.

It’s bittersweet because while Sileen is excited to begin her next adventure, she didn’t get to say “goodbye” to her customers.

“I’m a bit sad I couldn’t say goodbye in person,” Sileen said.

“It’s very unusual ­because I’m not able to talk to them and say ‘thank you’ for their support.”

New owners, Mark and Jodie Paradise, are also excited to be starting up on Monday, despite the immediate challenges.

New owners of the Brown Jug Cafe, Mark and Jodie Paradise.

“Covid-19, it meant nothing to us. This is a good business and we’re hoping to continue the Brown Jug legacy and do what we can to keep it great,” Mr Paradise said.

“It’s been running as a cafe since 1936 and we hope it can keep going for the next 100 years,” he said.

The couple plan to have a big event once the restrictions on dining-in are lifted, and have invited Sileen back to that event, so she can personally say “goodbye”.

In the meantime, the cafe is open for takeaway and delivery from 7am-3pm Monday to Friday and 8am-1pm Saturday.