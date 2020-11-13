Iconic Gympie business saved from extinction

Ashley Learoyd, new owner of the iconic Heilbronns Store in Gympie.

GYMPIE’S iconic friendly grocer has been saved from extinction by new – and local – owners, who officially reopened the convenience store’s doors this week.

Collective hearts broke when the popular Heilbronns Friendly Grocer on Duke St shut down and moved into liquidation in July this year, reportedly owing more than $165,000 to 65 creditors.

But a new day has dawned and new owner Ashley Learoyd, who also owns the Monkland Convenience Store on Brisbane Rd, couldn’t be more excited to pilot Heilbronns’ new direction.

“The opportunity came up to save it, it’s always been a grocery store, it was sad to see it close. We took it on to save it,” Mr Learoyd said.

“It probably took three and a half or four months to get everything up and running. It feels good, it’s growing every day and the locals are getting behind it again.

David Henwood owned Heilbronns for 22 years.

“All the local businesses are thrilled to see it open again, and all the older customers who have been frequenting it forever are glad that it’s back and they don’t have to make the trek down to Coles or Woolies.

“We want to bring it back to the basics, bring the hot chooks back, bring everything back that the store was famous for back in the day.”

Mr Learoyd said the message was simple now that Heilbronns had officially made its return.

“We’re here, we’re locals and we want to do the right thing by the community.”

HEILBRONNS FRIENDLY GROCER OPENING HOURS – 14 DUKE ST

5am – 9pm Monday to Friday

6am – 8pm Saturday

6am – 6pm Sunday