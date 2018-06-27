Iconic event to coincide with new $2.4m dollar centre
FANS of the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride may have to wait a little longer next year with plans to move the event to September.
Interim Horse Ride Association president and Gympie Region Councillor Hilary Smerdon said they hoped to have the iconic event coincide with the opening of the Kilkivan Equestrian Centre.
The event is traditionally held in April, and the schedule change was not the only thing which could be different.
"We're going away from the traditional main street parade and having it all at the showgrounds,” Cr Smerdon said.
He said this did not mean the end of the parade; just that it might start from somewhere else.
Ultimately, he said any decisions would be made with an eye on attracting more visitors to the event, and keeping them around the town for as long as possible.
Cr Smerdon hoped the change would also help put the event back on solid ground in the wake of a tumultuous two years in which it has been made lame by extreme weather and a town-wide telecommunication drop out.
Organisers said the network meltdown cost the event about $12,000, and Cr Smerdon was still hopeful the horse ride might recoup some of that in-kind.
"We'd like to see Telstra come on as a sponsor,” he said.