Sunshine Coast comedian Anna Brennan will come to Gympie next month for a show not too be missed.
Sunshine Coast comedian Anna Brennan will come to Gympie next month for a show not too be missed. Contributed
Entertainment

Iconic corner store to host Gympie stand-up comedy event

Philippe Coquerand
by
28th Jan 2019 9:45 AM
RUNNER-UP in QLD's Raw Comedy competition last year, Anna Brennan will be coming to Gympie for a one night comedy show next month.

Anna Brennan and Carolyn Mandersloot will be joined alongside Maroochydore's Christian Lutz for a show full of giggles at Murphy's Store.

The show "Murphy's Merriment Stand Up Comedy Night” will take place from 6:30- 9pm on Saturday February 23.

Please note that this event is not kid friendly.

If you purchase a ticket on the night, they will be $20 each. Pre-sale tickets will be 2 for the price of $20.

Barbecue burgers will be available from 6:30pm, with the show starting at 7pm.

