Iconic corner store to host Gympie stand-up comedy event
RUNNER-UP in QLD's Raw Comedy competition last year, Anna Brennan will be coming to Gympie for a one night comedy show next month.
Anna Brennan and Carolyn Mandersloot will be joined alongside Maroochydore's Christian Lutz for a show full of giggles at Murphy's Store.
The show "Murphy's Merriment Stand Up Comedy Night” will take place from 6:30- 9pm on Saturday February 23.
Please note that this event is not kid friendly.
If you purchase a ticket on the night, they will be $20 each. Pre-sale tickets will be 2 for the price of $20.
Barbecue burgers will be available from 6:30pm, with the show starting at 7pm.