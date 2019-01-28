Iconic corner store to host Gympie stand-up comedy event

Sunshine Coast comedian Anna Brennan will come to Gympie next month for a show not too be missed.

Sunshine Coast comedian Anna Brennan will come to Gympie next month for a show not too be missed. Contributed

RUNNER-UP in QLD's Raw Comedy competition last year, Anna Brennan will be coming to Gympie for a one night comedy show next month.

Anna Brennan and Carolyn Mandersloot will be joined alongside Maroochydore's Christian Lutz for a show full of giggles at Murphy's Store.

Sunshine Coast comedian Christian Lutz will be coming to Gympie next month for a stand-up comedy show at Murphy's Store. Mathew Carnaby

The show "Murphy's Merriment Stand Up Comedy Night” will take place from 6:30- 9pm on Saturday February 23.

Gympie's Carolyn Mandersloot.

Please note that this event is not kid friendly.

If you purchase a ticket on the night, they will be $20 each. Pre-sale tickets will be 2 for the price of $20.

Barbecue burgers will be available from 6:30pm, with the show starting at 7pm.