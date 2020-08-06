Menu
Former Queensland Premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen & wife Lady Flo at their
Former Queensland Premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen & wife Lady Flo at their "Bethany" farm house in Kingaroy 28/09/99.
News

Iconic Bjelke-Petersen estate for auction

Shelley Strachan
6th Aug 2020 8:50 AM
LOVE him or hate him, Sir Joh was a Queensland icon and pretty popular around the Gympie and Burnett regions back in the day.

Now, the former premier Sir Joh and Lady Flo Bjelke-Petersen's estate is going up for auction, with more than 800 items going under the hammer with no reserve.

Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen was the longest-serving premier of Queensland, a position he held for 19 years, and is considered by many to be the architect of modern Queensland. His sweeping reforms led to Queensland becoming an economic powerhouse. Sir Joh was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1984.

 

Qld politician Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen (r) with wife Lady Flo holding plate of pumpkin scones.
Qld politician Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen (r) with wife Lady Flo holding plate of pumpkin scones.

 

Lady Florence Bjelke-Petersen served as a Queensland Senator for 12 years, and was loved by all parties. She was an ardent voice for her Queensland constituents and advocated strongly for local issues.

"We have come to the end of the era of Joh and Flo's partnership in which they achieved so much for both Queensland and Australia during their political careers," the Bjelke-Petersen family said in a statement.

"Therefore, as a family we have decided to allow the sale of Dad and Mum's collection which has been in their home at Bethany for many years. We are sure those who acquire items from this collection will honour and treasure them as much as our whole family has," the family continued.

*FILE** A September 9, 2005 photograph of Lady Flo Bjelke-Petersen pictured at a new aged care community complex. Flo Bjelke-Petersen, the wife of former Queensland premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen and former senator for Queensland, has died aged 97 on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. (AAP Image/Tony Phillips) NO ARCHIVING
*FILE** A September 9, 2005 photograph of Lady Flo Bjelke-Petersen pictured at a new aged care community complex. Flo Bjelke-Petersen, the wife of former Queensland premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen and former senator for Queensland, has died aged 97 on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. (AAP Image/Tony Phillips) NO ARCHIVING

The auction features Sir Joh's personal desk and his briefcase that he used on a daily basis as Premier of Queensland, hand-signed campaign posters and even Sir Joh's 1982 Jaguar Saloon he once drove.

There is also opportunity to perfect Lady Flo's famous pumpkin scone recipe which also features in the auction, inscribed on a ceramic soup spoon.

"This event is extremely rare, and we feel very privileged to honour and support the Bjelke-Petersen family where they have entrusted us to auction over 800 treasured items each with their own story to tell," said Lee Hames, chief operations officer for Lloyds Auctions.

Former Qld premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen with wife Lady Flo at their Bethany home 30 Dec 2001.
Former Qld premier Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen with wife Lady Flo at their Bethany home 30 Dec 2001.

One of the headline pieces within the auction is a 1969 hand-signed post-moon landing world tour luncheon schedule signed by the participants including Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, John Gorton and numerous other dignitaries to commemorate the historic landing of the first humans on the moon.

The auction features original oil paintings of Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen by Australian Artist and Archibald Prize Winner William Dargie, and other paintings by iconic artists such as Pro Hart as well as autographed campaign posters.

"The community really have this once in a lifetime chance to become a custodian of a cherished piece of Australian history and share a story that will be remembered forever," Mr Hames said.

Other items that feature in the auction include historical and nautical items, silverware, homeware, glassware, clothing, crockery, art, maps, music, books and many more pieces of Australian history.

If you are interested in owning a piece of history the auction is open for bidding online now at www.lloydsauctions.com.au

Gympie Times

