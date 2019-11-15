Ice user avoids prison despite terrorising ex

A Darwin ice user, who broke into a woman’s home at night and stood in silence by her bed before assaulting her, has walked free from jail

A DARWIN ice user, who broke into a woman's home at night and stood in silence by her bed before assaulting her, has walked free from jail.

Kurt Michael Hill, 31, was handed a 15-month suspended sentence in the Supreme Court on Thursday for aggravated assault, stealing, unlawful entry and damage to property.

The court heard the Darwin landscaper, who has a history of ice use, broke into his ex-girlfriend's Smith St flat at about midnight on April 17, less than an hour after being served with a domestic violence order to not contact her.

Acting Justice Dean Mildren said the 35-year-old victim was "petrified" when she woke up to find Hill standing over her bed that night.

He demanded she hand over her car keys and a wrestle ensued between them.

He pushed and overpowered her, leaving bruises on her arms.

"She said she has been traumatised by what you did to her," Acting Justice Mildren said.

"She still suffers from bad dreams and is fearful of entering into a new relationship.

"I do not know what happened to bring an end to your relationship with (the victim) other than the fact that you were consuming alcohol, cannabis and ice at the time of the offending."

Hill had also previously broken into her Smith St flat a few days earlier, on April 1.

"She refused to let you in the unit and you then kicked and pulled the front screen door off its hinges and kicked the front wooden door open," Acting Justice Mildren said.

"You then grabbed the keys to get her Mitsubishi Sedan.

"A short time later, you approached her, grabbed her and took the mobile phone from her hand.

"A struggle ensued and as a result, she fell backwards and struck the back of her head on a fridge.

"You left the premises with the mobile phone and her car keys. A neighbour who knows both of you heard you yelling out, 'you f***ing s***' and other offensive words."

Police arrested Hill at his home in Malak on April 20 and he had been kept in custody since his sentencing on Thursday.

Acting Justice Mildren said Hill's prospects for rehabilitation were reasonable and he also sentenced him to complete a 12-month period of parole along with his suspended sentence.