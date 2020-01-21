Ice trafficker’s lavish lifestyle ... while on benefits

Corey Christopher Haysom lived on unemployment benefits while peddling drugs to fund his lavish taste for luxury watches and designer handbags.

A GOLD Coast ice trafficker who lived off the public purse on unemployment benefits while peddling drugs to fund his lavish taste for luxury watches and designer handbags has been jailed.

Corey Christopher Haysom, 30, on Tuesday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to a raft of offences including trafficking ice and cannabis and possession and supply of drugs, over a period of three months in 2018.

The court heard the man, who had a history of drug offending, was a street dealer of methamphetamine and cannabis.

Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid described the Haysom's dealing as "fairly prolific", telling the court the man was at times selling hits to customers up to 20 times per week.

He said the trafficking allowed Haysom to fund a "comfortable lifestyle" with a "well-equip apartment in Southport".

In January 2018, the 30-year-old posted to his social media images of his new "pimp pad".

Images of leather lounges, Gucci watches, sunglasses and Louis Vuitton handbags were splashed across his Facebook page with words: "My new pimp pad finally decked out and this will be the first and only glance into the life known as Haysom".

"All i can say is, f*** the haters!!! cause ya aint gonna make it, if ya aint gonna take it! Ur future is a blank canvas, so decide what u want and go for it (sic)," he wrote two years ago.

"Yes i fully furnished the joint myself (sic)."

In the post, Haysom said "2 months ago I had 5 bags to my name and i was living from motel to motel so yes in life sometime u gotta take risks and go for it either all or nothin (sic)."

He also posted an image of an envelope filled with cash.

The court heard when Haysom was raided by police in March 2018, he tried to "do a runner" and began rinsing methamphetamine down the sink before being stopped by officers.

Corey Christopher Haysom, 30, posted an image of an envelope filled with cash.

“The life known as Haysom”.

Almost 7g of the drug was recovered, as well as other pain medication, the court today heard.

Clip seal bags and scales were also found by police.

Defence barrister James McNab said Haysom had been smoking cannabis since the age of 12.

He said the father-of-three had a supportive family and previously worked as a brick layer.

"Boys need... fathers who are role models, you haven't stepped up to that," Justice Susan Brown told Haysom during sentencing after hearing he had no contact with his own children.

"You have to think what life you want them. Do you want them to have the same life you have had to date?"

The man was today sentenced to three years' jail but will be eligible for parole in April after already serving more than 400 days on remand.