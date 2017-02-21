33°
News

Ice ruins Aust future

Arthur Gorrie
| 21st Feb 2017 9:00 AM
DEPORTATION: A young man faces deportation after an ice fueled torture crime.
DEPORTATION: A young man faces deportation after an ice fueled torture crime. kaarsten

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A YOUNG man may have forfeited his future in Australia after an ice-fueled crime of torture and robbery on someone he did not know.

Family members wept in Gympie District Court as they learned that Ruben Isaac Marcus, 27, may face deportation after what the prosecution described as "a thuggish and callous attack.”

Marcus did not have Australian citizenship, the court was told.

The prosecuting barrister said Marcus and another man had attacked their victim with a taser and a baton and had "claimed to be acting on behalf of a boss for a drug debt.”

But they had the wrong man, someone who had "done nothing more than advertise his car for sale.”

The victim, 18, told police he had been "car jacked, terrorised and tortured for two hours.”

The crime involved "demanding money and ultimately taking his car,” the court was told in uncontested prosecution submissions.

The two men had arrived at the victim's house at 7.30am to look at his car.

"He did not know who they were, who they represented or what they were doing.”

The victim, fearing for his life, was intimidated into signing away ownership of his car.

In defence submissions, the court was told Marcus was "on ice at the time.”

He had been using ice "on and off for two years.”

He had said: 'It changes who you are, it changes what you think.

'It made me do something bad to some innocent guy.'

"The effect of it is he will be ordered to (to leave the) country.”

The court was told Marcus had already spent 241 days in custody while awaiting trial this week.

Marcus had pleaded guilty to charges that on June 20 last year he tortured a man, assaulted him with bodily harm while armed and in company and robbed him while armed and in company.

Judge Robertson adjourned sentencing until 2pm today to hear submissions on consequences, including possible deportation.

Gympie Times

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Foster kids just want to have fun

Foster kids just want to have fun

Gympie carers say foster kids need fun as well as security

Is Perrett's reaction to Rattler money a worry?

Mayor Mick Curran and Member for Gympie Tony Perrett. Mr Perrett has refrained from any exuberance over the State Government announcement.

Should we be worried by our MP's guarded support?

New bus service to help stranded Bay shoppers

The Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre.

Polleys steps in to help Tin Can Bay shoppers

BREAKING: Gympie's only video store is saved

TO BE CONTINUED: Local investor Peter Fife, left, along with store manager David Kendall, have saved Gympie's beloved video store from closure.

Gympie's last-remaining movie store in Duke St will not be closing.

Local Partners

Steady growth at Gympie West

AFTER the construction of the Nestle's factory in Pine Street, it soon became apparent there was a need for another Gympie primary school.

Startups get a leg up in Gympie region

A new program being launch on Wednesday will offer help to Startups in the Gympie region.

Startup program to be launched at RSL

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Who's on Gympie Meals on Wheels duty this week?

HEALTHY SERVE: Gympie Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering nutritious meals around the city this week.

Gympie Meals on Wheels roster

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

MACKAY will play host to one of the world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John later this year.

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Trespass Against Us.

Tough British film about criminal clan proves touching

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Nadia visits Coast to escape Married At First Sight drama

Married At First Sight's Nadia Stamp takes a breather from the show's drama at Mooloolaba.

MAFS bride unwinds on the Coast ahead of commitment ceremony

WOOLOOGA AUCTION PROPERTY

Woolooga 4570

Rural 3 1 3 Auction

This well-located farm which offers many options is being sold to finalise an estate. 387 acres on 2 freehold titles. Large areas of Wide Bay Creek flats...

PRICED TO SELL - ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES!

88 Emperor Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 $250,000

This solid cement block building set on 3490sqm offers endless opportunities for imagination to run wild! Currently this building is being used as a community...

want 2 be free!

224 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 REDUCED TO...

Ohhhhhhh soooooo private 69 acre bush block. Need, want, would love to escape the maddening crowd? Well this property is certainly all that and then some! Want to...

reduced 2 sell, this ones a great buy!!

18 Derrilin Drive, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 NOW ONLY...

Attention all savvy buyers! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to downsize in to. This is one nice, neat low maintenance home in a perfect...

A RARE FIND !!

42 Yingani Road, Brooloo 4570

Residential Land 5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring ... $210,000

5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring fed pond in much sought after Mary Valley - 11 km from Imbil. * Ideal weekend retreat...

CLOSE TO EVERYTHING!

5A Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $320,000

4 bedroom Brick home on 991 square metres in the heart of Gympie. Polished hardwood timber floors with red cedar door-frames. Formal lounge,formal dining...

great block 2 build a lifestyle!

33 Pine Ridge Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $59,000!

No seriously that IS THE PRICE and not a typo! Great position! Great outlook! AMAZING price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a great house! What better...

INTERSTATE RELOCATION REQUIRES URGENT AUCTION!!

287 Bauple Woolooga Road, Gootchie 4650

Rural 3 1 3 Auction

MUST SELL!! PRIOR OFFERS ACCEPTED Ever dreamt of living on the land far away from the madding crowds yet close enough to enjoy the benefits of the coast? With no...

URGENT SALE - PRICE REDUCED!

8 Ashgrove Way, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $329,000

This modern brick home is situated in the desirable Fairview Estate close to all amenities! Featuring 4 bedrooms all with fans, 3 with built-ins and the main...

GOOD AS NEW

127 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $325,000

Situated on the eastern side of town is a near new 3 bedroom lowset brick home on a fully fenced town block. The home has a spacious open plan living area, fully...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!