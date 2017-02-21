Ice ruins Aust future

A YOUNG man may have forfeited his future in Australia after an ice-fueled crime of torture and robbery on someone he did not know.

Family members wept in Gympie District Court as they learned that Ruben Isaac Marcus, 27, may face deportation after what the prosecution described as "a thuggish and callous attack.”

Marcus did not have Australian citizenship, the court was told.

The prosecuting barrister said Marcus and another man had attacked their victim with a taser and a baton and had "claimed to be acting on behalf of a boss for a drug debt.”

But they had the wrong man, someone who had "done nothing more than advertise his car for sale.”

The victim, 18, told police he had been "car jacked, terrorised and tortured for two hours.”

The crime involved "demanding money and ultimately taking his car,” the court was told in uncontested prosecution submissions.

The two men had arrived at the victim's house at 7.30am to look at his car.

"He did not know who they were, who they represented or what they were doing.”

The victim, fearing for his life, was intimidated into signing away ownership of his car.

In defence submissions, the court was told Marcus was "on ice at the time.”

He had been using ice "on and off for two years.”

He had said: 'It changes who you are, it changes what you think.

'It made me do something bad to some innocent guy.'

"The effect of it is he will be ordered to (to leave the) country.”

The court was told Marcus had already spent 241 days in custody while awaiting trial this week.

Marcus had pleaded guilty to charges that on June 20 last year he tortured a man, assaulted him with bodily harm while armed and in company and robbed him while armed and in company.

Judge Robertson adjourned sentencing until 2pm today to hear submissions on consequences, including possible deportation.