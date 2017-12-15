Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Ice - 'out of control' and threatening a generation

ICE SCOURGE: The scourge of meth amphetamine use threatens to destroy a whole generation, LNP leader Deb Frecklington says.
ICE SCOURGE: The scourge of meth amphetamine use threatens to destroy a whole generation, LNP leader Deb Frecklington says. Martin Sykes
Arthur Gorrie
by

"WE ARE at risk of losing a generation of Queenslanders to the ice scourge,” new Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said.

Mrs Frecklington, who is one of Gympie region's two state parliamentary representatives, blames the Palaszczuk government for engaging in "regional talkfests” instead of action on the scourge of ice, or crystal methamphetamine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said the government's "multi-pronged strategy to tackle the evil of the drug ice will go to the heart of this growing problem by developing solutions directly with the communities battling the effects of this insidious drug”.

But Mrs Frecklington says big talk is not enough.

"The ice epidemic is out of control across regional Queensland and it has become evident Labor has absolutely no plan.

"We are at risk of losing a generation of Queenslanders because Annastacia Palaszczuk has failed to protect them.”

She says the Federal Government had produced a 250-page roadmap for action after establishing the National Ice Summit and Taskforce, that reported in 2015.

"The taskforce made 38 recommendations and the National Ice Strategy was signed by state leaders, including Annastacia Palaszczuk in 2015.

"The homework has been done. All Annastacia Palaszczuk has to do is put the LNP's comprehensive ice strategy into action. The lives of Queenslanders depend on it,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was "taking community and expert advice”.

"We know it's a big issue. We're seeking out community input so the government can put in place the key actions that are needed to address it.”

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says ice is a big factor in "everything from domestic violence to road safety and educational outcomes - in short, every facet of community life”.

"We also know that law enforcement cannot solve the problem alone.

"This is a problem for the whole of our community and we must work together to solve it,” he said.

Topics:  frecklington gympie crime ice meth amphetamine o'brien

Gympie Times
Gympie Cats women enter Wide Bay competition

Gympie Cats women enter Wide Bay competition

The Gympie Cats will enter a women's team into the Wide Bay Competition for the 2018 season

Rattler: 'We can't stop now we've spent too much'

CALL TO ACTION: Councillor Glen Hartwig says the Rattler project delay can be blamed solely on one person.

Hartwig slams $2m blowout announcement as "spin”

They met 72 years ago on Boxing Day at Baramba Ck

ANNIVERSARY: Bill and Phyllis Elliott first met through mutual friends at a Boxing Day Picnic at Barambah Creek in 1945.

This Gympie couple just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary

Extended services for Excelsior Medical

Excelsior Medical Extension. Dr John Manton inside the new extension, which is due to be completed at the end of next week.

Gympie clinic will soon become medical hub

Local Partners