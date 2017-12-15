Ice - 'out of control' and threatening a generation

ICE SCOURGE: The scourge of meth amphetamine use threatens to destroy a whole generation, LNP leader Deb Frecklington says.

"WE ARE at risk of losing a generation of Queenslanders to the ice scourge,” new Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said.

Mrs Frecklington, who is one of Gympie region's two state parliamentary representatives, blames the Palaszczuk government for engaging in "regional talkfests” instead of action on the scourge of ice, or crystal methamphetamine.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said the government's "multi-pronged strategy to tackle the evil of the drug ice will go to the heart of this growing problem by developing solutions directly with the communities battling the effects of this insidious drug”.

But Mrs Frecklington says big talk is not enough.

"The ice epidemic is out of control across regional Queensland and it has become evident Labor has absolutely no plan.

"We are at risk of losing a generation of Queenslanders because Annastacia Palaszczuk has failed to protect them.”

She says the Federal Government had produced a 250-page roadmap for action after establishing the National Ice Summit and Taskforce, that reported in 2015.

"The taskforce made 38 recommendations and the National Ice Strategy was signed by state leaders, including Annastacia Palaszczuk in 2015.

"The homework has been done. All Annastacia Palaszczuk has to do is put the LNP's comprehensive ice strategy into action. The lives of Queenslanders depend on it,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said she was "taking community and expert advice”.

"We know it's a big issue. We're seeking out community input so the government can put in place the key actions that are needed to address it.”

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien says ice is a big factor in "everything from domestic violence to road safety and educational outcomes - in short, every facet of community life”.

"We also know that law enforcement cannot solve the problem alone.

"This is a problem for the whole of our community and we must work together to solve it,” he said.