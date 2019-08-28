Ice-fuelled, tap-and-go fraud spree puts Gympie man in jail

A Gympie region man used stolen bank account cards to buy goods totalling more than $6000.

AN INTENSIVE ice-fuelled six months of crime cost thousands, threatened everyone's consumer rights and led a man to jail in Gympie yesterday.

It climaxed a 20-year statewide criminal career which left the man at a crossroads.

"More crime and more time in jail” was the future for Gympie man Luke Edward Deakin, if he did not leave his ice habit behind, Gympie magistrate Chris Callaghan said yesterday.

Deakin, 37, pleaded guilty to a long list of charges committed between February and July this year, many while he was on bail for other offences.

The 20 fraud offences on that list were mostly tap-and- go crimes involving use of stolen bank account cards to buy goods totalling more than $6000.

Other offences included five of breaching bail, two of unlawful entry to commit offences and obstructing police by giving investigating officers a false name.

The offences had only stopped when Deakin went to jail, after having finally been denied further bail.

"You just continue to offend,” Mr Callaghan told Deakin, who appeared from jail by video link.

"The most significant offence was burglary of a man's home, taking his car and receiving the stolen credit cards of a 76-year-old man,” Mr Callaghan said.

The tap-and-go offences had to be deterred because they were easy to commit and a threat to everyone's consumer rights, he said.

If left unchecked they could see the end of tap-and-go convenience in shopping queues and would damage business confidence.

"We the public reply upon the convenience of using cards in that way, but if people like you continue to misuse cards in that way, the banks will say, 'Well, we're not going to risk this any more'.

"That becomes a terrible inconvenience to the rest of law-abiding citizens.

"It's an easy offence to commit and it has to be deterred.

"In the main your offending was aggravated in that a lot of it was committed while you were on bail.”

Mr Callaghan told Deakin he had a lengthy history from 1999, including offences of dishonesty and drugs.

He had been convicted in Maroochydore Magistrates Court of burglary in 2006, unlawful entry, stealing and fraud in Townsville in 2008, fraud in Townsville 2010 (the first time he had been imprisoned for dishonesty), 2013 (jail for unlawfully entering premises), 2014 (serious assault and two years' imprisonment) and stealing and attempted stealing at the same time, Cairns in 2016 (receiving tainted property).

"You have a bad traffic history for which you have received imprisonment for unlicensed driving.

"Both sides tend to agree that 18 months is the appropriate head sentence,” Mr Callaghan said.

The magistrate did not agree, however, that Deakin should be granted immediate parole, "because you have heard, on the grapevine that there is a job going and you wanted to get work and housing and pay back the restitution and all that sort of stuff.

"You were using drugs at the time of these offences.

"That's no excuse, doesn't mitigate penalty. It does tell us a bit about you though,” Mr Callaghan said.

"It tells me that rehabilitation is perhaps possible if you do the right thing, but I don't agree you should be released immediately.

"You've got to be deterred and others have to be deterred from doing this type of thing.

"Ultimately you'll be released after serving five months.”

Mr Callaghan said he declared 32 days in jail awaiting trial as time already served.

"I order that you be released on parole on the 26th of December, 2019.

"I order you pay SPER (State Penalties Enforcement Registry) the sum of $6362.02 by way of restitution (for the ANZ Bank, the Commonwealth Bank, the man he burgled and Woolworths Southside and Malouf Pharmacy.”