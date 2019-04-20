Menu
ICE: Drug problems were behind the jail sentence handed to a man in Gympie Magistrates Court.
News

Ice fuelled shoplifting campaign

Arthur Gorrie
by
20th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
A MAN'S four-month campaign of offences were all linked to his ice habit, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

Christopher Andrew O'Neill, 44, pleaded guilty to a succession of shoplifting, drug and bail offences between November 3 and March 5.

He pleaded guilty to stealing on November 3 and 24 at Maryborough stores, possession of amphetamines in Gympie on February 7, failing to meet bail reporting conditions on February 20 and failing to appear at Gympie Magistrates Court on March 4 and at Noosa Magistrates Court on March 5. Stolen goods included two air conditioners, a hose, socket set and tool kit and a glass set.

The court was told O'Neill had already served 30 days in pre-sentence custody and was on a seven-month suspended jail sentence for bail and dishonesty breaches.

Magistrate Stephen Courtney said O'Neill had left the court with "nowhere else to go” except jail, with breaches of a suspended sentence and court orders as well as offences of dishonesty. The court was told O'Neill had overcome an earlier heroin addiction but had struggled with ice since 2017.

Mr Courtney ordered seven-and-a-half months further jail after his parole release on April 30.

