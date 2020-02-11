Menu
Jade Kay was found with cannabis in his car, violating his probation.
News

Drug driver warned he’s walking on thin ice

Emily Jarvis
, emily.jarvis@dalbyherald.com.au
10th Feb 2020 11:56 AM | Updated: 11th Feb 2020 6:16 AM
JADE Paul Kay's face said it all when Judge Vicki Loury told him that his actions were weak for a grown man.

Kay was only nine months into a two-and-half year probation period when police stopped the intercepted the 32-year-old driving on May 23 last year for a routine check.

In the roadside drug test Kay tested positive for driving with methamphetamine in his system while police also found 1.25 grams of cannabis as well as other drug utensils.

Barrister Frank Martin, told the court Kay's actions were "completely out of character".

"Mr Kay has worked his whole life since he left school in Year 11, he lives with his mother and is currently paying off a block of land," Mr Martin said.

"In his previous relationship, he was around those that were using the drug ice, but has since had time to reflect that it is not the path he wishes to go down."

Ms Loury commended Kay's behaviour while on parole stating that he had made all his parole reports while also attending four Lives Lived Well counselling sessions.

"While I can see that all of your previous charges have been out of character, I can't understand how a grown man like yourself can be so weak," Ms Loury said.

"You have succumb to the use of drugs and that is not something I take lightly."

Ms Loury sentenced Kay to six months immediate parole while suspending his current probation.

Any violation of parole will result in six month jail term for Kay.

