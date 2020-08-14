Ice addict attacks nurse, sends bank into lockdown

A GOLD Coast ice addict groped a woman, sent a bank into lockdown because he didn't have $46 million in his account and beat up nurse at a hospital during a two-day crime spree.

Craig Anthony Mulry will be out of prison by Christmas after he pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Thursday to 26 charges including sexual assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, serious assault of a public officer and assault police.

Judge Catherine Muir sentenced him to three years prison with parole release on December 3.

He has been in custody since December 5 last year.

"It is obvious that you are a troubled man," she said.

"It seems that it is this addiction to ice that gives some explanation, but is certainly no excuse for your offending behaviour."

Crown prosecutor Jessica Guy said Mulry approached a woman at a Southport tram stop in the early hours of December 3 last year.

He asked to borrow her phone and then sat next to her and reached out and grabbed her breast.

She told him to go away.

Hours later, Mulray sent the Commonwealth Bank in Southport into lockdown after he demanded to know why he did not have $46 million in his bank account.

Ms Guy said outside the bank Mulry assaulted two passers-by.

The court was told two days later on December 5 that Mulry was in the emergency department at a hospital when a mental health nurse came to check on him for an assessment.

CCTV footage played to the court shows Mulry getting off his bed, chasing the male nurse down the hallway before cornering him.

Mulry punched the nurse and kicked him in a prolonged attack.

Ms Guy said the nurse was left with a torn muscle in his shoulder.

Defence barrister Dominic Nguyen said there was no doubt the drug ice had affected Mulry's behaviour.

