25°
News

Ian's death inspires life

Sherele Moody
| 6th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
Marie-Clare De Vere helps grieving parents come to terms with the death of a child.
Marie-Clare De Vere helps grieving parents come to terms with the death of a child. Gympie Times

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IAN Miller De Vere was just two months shy of his 18th birthday when he ended his own life.

"It leaves you very raw," Ian's mother Marie-Clare De Vere said of losing her son.

"It's like someone has ripped the skin off all of your nerve endings."

Desperate to connect with people who knew the trauma she was experiencing, Ms De Vere reached out to an organisation called The Compassionate Friends.

"It's about not having to explain where you're coming from," Ms De Vere said of the support she received.

"Everybody in this situation is different, everybody's relationship with their child is different but the common bond, unfortunately, is that their child has died.

"For me I was looking for other parents who went through this.

"I looked for people whose children had died, people who were more aware of things so I could ask them questions like 'Is this normal?'.

"Or I could say to them 'I just want to crawl in my son's grave with him' and the Friend would say 'That's okay, just as long as you don't'."

Over the years, the global support organisation has amassed a dedicated army of selfless volunteers who have lost children, siblings or grandchildren.

Entry to the Friends comes at sad and tragic price, but it's this shared lived experience that ensures the organisation connects with people during the most trying of times.

Like many bereaved parents before her, Ms De Vere reached a point where she wanted to turn her experience and loss into something positive and so she became a Friend.

"Being around the Friends can help normalise an abnormal situation," Ms De Vere said.

"This is really important because it helps you experience the high pain and the low pain and everything in between - there are no shortcuts to feeling the loss of your child.

"If you try to push it (the grief) away, it will come back and hit you in the face twice as bad.

"How we manage the loss ensures it doesn't drown you and you can still live.

"I carry leaflets with me all the time so as soon as I hear of someone who needs help, I can give them that - it's about spreading the word because not enough people know us."

Death has surrounded Ms De Vere all of her adult life.

A nurse from the age of 17, the Gympie resident has a matter-of-fact approach to mortality.

She said it was vital for people to talk openly and honestly about their feelings, particularly when communicating with the bereaved.

"If people say they don't know what to say, I say 'Just tell the person that'," she said.

"No one is looking for magic words.

"There is an enormous amount of information out there for people who want to learn how to approach death.

"Practical support is really important - take them some food because when you're grieving you forget to do things like eat and drink

"Mostly, people just need understanding."

 

'Hardest death for human beings to recover from'

YOU'RE disorientated, dizzy and can't concentrate. You feel like throwing up. Your body aches for no reason. The world around you is foggy and you struggle to make sense of even the simplest things.

This is how your body responds to the loss of a child.

Thankfully, few people in Gympie will experience what childhood grief and loss expert Dr Greg Roberts describes as the "hardest death for human beings to recover from".

It's not possible to say how many people under 18 have died in Gympie over the past few years.

But ARM Newsdesk research does show that 14 of the 2721 infants born in our region between 2010 and 2014 did not live beyond one year old.

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data reveals vehicle accidents, perinatal or congenital health problems, cancer and drownings are the leading killers of children aged one to 14.

Suicide, vehicle accidents, poisoning and assault are the most common causes of death for young people aged 15 to 24.

Dr Greg Roberts is one of Australia's leading authorities on child mortality.

He has worked with bereaved parents for 15 years and he is now the clinical operations manager with Red Nose Grief and Loss (formerly SIDS and Kids).

Dr Roberts said our childhood mortality rate was falling thanks to a range of factors including strong education about sudden infant death syndrome prevention, excellent vaccination programs and breakthroughs in life-prolonging medicines for once-fatal diseases such as cystic fibrosis.

However, he said the sad fact was some Gympie mums and dads would have to live through the trauma of losing a son or daughter and the physical and emotional impacts of that loss could still be intense many years later.

"Having a child die is above the death of a spouse as far as the level of stress and impact on a person," Dr Roberts said.

"Immediately afterwards bereaved parents will find it really hard to concentrate and to focus on things.

"They will be in shock.

"Grief itself is a normal process but if a person isn't supported it can lead to mental health problems because of the intensity.

"In society we have this expectation that grief is this step-by-step process that gets better as time passes.

"That's somewhat true but it takes a lot longer after the death of the child."

Dr Roberts said supporting families through the loss of child was about respecting space and offering practical help such as cooking meals or doing household chores.

"It's not about cocooning the parents, but it's about checking in on them, making sure they're okay and whether there are things that they need.

"But at the same time it's important not to take over."

 

Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data shows vehicle accidents, perinatal or congenital health problems, cancer and drownings are the leading killers of children aged one to 14. Suicide, vehicle accidents, poisoning and assault are the most common causes of death for young people aged 15 to 24.
Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data shows vehicle accidents, perinatal or congenital health problems, cancer and drownings are the leading killers of children aged one to 14. Suicide, vehicle accidents, poisoning and assault are the most common causes of death for young people aged 15 to 24. Think Stock

Helping sick children understand death

LEE-ANN Pedersen has been helping children come to terms with their own mortality for more than 10 years.

The 45-year-old nurse practitioner at Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital works with Australia's sickest kids - little ones who have life-shortening chronic illnesses.

A focus on "family and honesty" underpins Ms Pedersen's approach to discussing death with her young patients.

"My job is to work with how the family operates," she said.

"I respect the family's wishes and how their philosophies work but if the child asks me a direct question, I'm not going to lie to them."

Ms Pedersen said her job was hard but it was also a privilege.

"We're in a very privileged position in that we get to meet families at a very vulnerable time and we are just one small part of the puzzle," she said.

"We can make a difference but sadly we can't change what's going to happen.

"We try to make it better for the family and the little person in the middle.

"That is what keeps you coming to work every day."

Lady Cilento Children's Hospital treats children from across northern New South Wales and Queensland.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  australian institute of health and welfare children compassionate friends death dr greg roberts family health lady cilento children's hospital lee-ann pedersen lifeline mortality red nose grief and loss sands

'Unbearable' helicopter noise angers Kybong residents

'Unbearable' helicopter noise angers Kybong residents

TIRED of the constant thump of helicopters near their house, residents are petitioning to have helicopter training banned from the Kybong airport.

UPDATE: War the biggest part of life in 1940s Gympie

TAKING SHELTER: Peg Ward, pictured with photos of her late husband Tom, a tail gunner during the Second World War, remembers the air raid drills and the good neighbours who helped her through Gympie’s war.

Second World War bunker unearthed during CBD renovations

Gympie tale: love in dangerous times

AS TIME GOES BY: These stairs in Smithfield St were the catalyst for a love that would not die.

The love story behind Gympie's Smithfield St bomb shelter

LNP left with egg on face as One Nation deal confirmed

James Ashby told One Nation candidates he had made a deal with LNP.

LNP's embarrassment continues for another day

Local Partners

Daughter clings to life after mother and son killed in crash

The family was travelling along a NSW highway when the deadly crash occurred.

New school crossing for Glastonbury Rd

A long-awaited school crossing will finally be installed on Glastonbury Rd.

A long-awaited safety addition for local school children.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

Gympie's Gig Guide for this weekend

MUSIC MAN: An addict of magical music moments, Jimmy Watts has been hunting down music fixes on stages all over the country for years and Sunday afternoon he'll be performing at the Mount Pleasant.

Want to get out and about this weekend? There's heaps on!

Get inked and support charity

INK FOR CHARITY: Solid Gold Classic Tattoo will host a charity flash day on Saturday April 8, with 50% going towards Little Haven Palliative Care. Pictured here is the sample sheet of tattoos available on the day.

Get inked to support charity

Bickmore’s brilliant Project delivers headlines with heart

CARRIE has found her perfect groove in popular news show celebrating its 2000th episode next week.

Check into the ABC's new saga straight from the UK

Olivia Williams and Jamie Blackley star in the TV series The Halcyon.

THE Halcyon is the latest Downton Abbey-like drama to hit screens.

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

What's on the big screen this week

Xenia Goodwin in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

TWO very different TV shows get the big-screen treatment.

MKR recap: ‘Just leave me the f**k alone’

Um, your assigned subculture is hipster, not emo.

It was an epic tantrum that stole the show tonight.

Tully’s baby announcement buoys dramatic night on MKR

Sarah Tully shares her good news on My Kitchen Rules.

QUILPIE native delivered the good news on tonight’s show.

TV golden girl flies from US to rough it out in Rocky flood

FRONT LINE: Channel 7 Sunrise's newsreader Natalie Barr reporting on the Rockhampton floods from Quay St, Depot Hill.

Southern media have swarmed Rockhampton to report on the Fitzroy

HUGE POTENTIAL

Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $199,000

Here's a great opportunity to develop and profit or just enjoy the quiet lifestyle with this unique piece of country. 25.6 acres (10.39ha) with DA approval to...

PRIME EXPOSURE

Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $1,900,000

Situated on a prime corner position next door to McDonalds and Aldi and opposite Centro. 6 strata titled commercial units on near level 1899m2 allotment with...

INVEST IN YOUR FUTURE

38 Reef Street, Gympie 4570

Commercial 0 0 $725,000 + GST (if...

- Fully tenanted commercial property - 5 shops plus mechanical workshop - Flood free location on edge of Gympie CBD - Set on a gently sloping 1980m2...

LOOKING FOR EXPOSURE?

Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $650,000

Take advantage of approximately 7,000 vehicles passing your business every day with this flat, easy to build on 2 acres (8091m2) allotment with light industry...

BUSINESS &amp; FREEHOLD

Curra 4570

Commercial 0 0 $480,000

Styro Products is a great, easily-run business perfect for the husband and wife team. Retail and distribution of styrofoam cartons for fruit and vegetables...

SET UP YOUR BUSINESS HERE

Glanmire 4570

Commercial 0 0 $269,000

This well-constructed tilt concrete slab industrial unit is waiting for your next business venture. 235m2 in size with painted concrete floor, high electric...

CIRCLE&#39;S END

Goomeri 4601

House 3 1 1 $496,000

The perfect horse, cattle or lifestyle property is waiting for you to come and enjoy. 81.9 acres (33.18ha) of rich country ranging from alluvial flats, gently...

BOOUBYJAN GRAZING

Booubyjan 4601

Rural 0 0 $495,000

This 1966 frost free acre property is in the Booubyjan area. Fenced into 1 large paddock and an 80 acre holding paddock. Fencing is mainly 4 barbs and is in...

SECLUDED BUSH RETREAT

Anderleigh 4570

Rural 0 0 $245,000

Get away from those annoying neighbours with this lightly timbered property. 218 acres (88.35ha) situated approximately 30 minutes from Gympie with 2 road...

EXCELLENT INVESTMENT

21 Castlereagh Court, Southside 4570

House 6 2 1 $329,000

Your next property investment is ready to add to your portfolio. Currently tenanted with great tenants, who would love to stay on. This quality brick and tile...

Airbnb proves its value to booming tourism sector

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!