Ian's 51CH3V is a real traffic stopper

IAN Read was sick of people asking him what his car was so he bought a set of personalised number plates that spell out he has a 51CH3V

Ian is one of 602 Gympie region residents who, in the past year, have personalised their vehicle with unique number plates.

They cost from $165 to $3300 and the region is home to a wide array of unique registrations including these beauties: MUMZ11, I2DIVE, P1N1T and CLBMALU.

Ian purchased his rare 1951 Chevrolet Torpedo Coupe about 12 months ago.

The stunning car is a real head-turner but it comes with a traffic-stopping downside.

"It's just a different looking motorcar," Ian said.

"When you're on the road, everyone wants to pull you over or drive up beside you and ask what it is.

"So I thought if I put 51CH3V as a number plate people would know it's a 1951 Chevrolet."

Ian also owns the rego ANY77, which represents the first name of his business Any Truck Sales and his lucky number; while his wife Kim has KIM365, reflecting her name and the number of a lucky ticket that won her a new car many years ago.

Personalised Plates Queensland managing director Jemma Elder said more than 750,000 personalised plates had been issued.

Ms Elder said vehicle owners were happy to spend big on them because they were a "fun and creative way" to express themselves.

"A lot of people are very proud of their vehicles and it's a way for them to express themselves and their passion for their cars and to complement the look of their car."

While most people opt for letter and number combinations that will not offend, there are some motorists who like to push the envelope and choose plates that are not appropriate for our roads.

"We work very closely with the Department of Transport and Main Roads who provide very strict guidelines to adhere to," Ms Elder said.

"We run every plate against the very strict assessment criteria to ensure they are clean and that they are appropriate for display."

While PPQ sells the unique regos on more than 250 types of plates and designs, it's the DTMR that produces the finished plate.

