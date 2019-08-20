Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

‘I will kill you, your husband and your dog’

by Greg Stolz
20th Aug 2019 6:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A QUEENSLAND man is on trial accused of threatening to kill a body corporate chairman and his wife - and cut up their dog and feed it to them - if by-laws at their unit complex in an upmarket beachside estate were changed.

Jade Sky Mark Angangan pleaded not guilty in Southport District Court to six counts of using a carriage service (phone) to make a threat to kill and three charges of using a carriage service to menace, harass or cause offence.

In his opening address, Crown prosecutor Daniel Caruana told the jury William Kilpatrick, also known as Andy, was the body corporate chairman for a unit complex at Casuarina on the Tweed Coast where Angangan also owned an apartment.

The court heard that late on the night of February 28, 2017, Mr Kilpatrick and his wife Catherine were asleep when the phone rang.

According to Mr Caruana, when Mrs Kilpatrick answered, a man threatened her: "If anything happens at the (body corporate) AGM tomorrow that affects my client in unit 115, I will kill you, I will kill Andy, I will kill your dog Molly. I will cut her up in pieces and feed her to you first."

 

Casuarina Beach on the far northern NSW coast
Casuarina Beach on the far northern NSW coast
crime editors picks threats

Top Stories

    Why I coach: 8 selfless men and women making a difference

    premium_icon Why I coach: 8 selfless men and women making a difference

    News VOTE NOW: These people are 8 of 40 nominees in the running for Gympie's Top Coach

    Goomeri honours passionate farmer and family man

    premium_icon Goomeri honours passionate farmer and family man

    Community More than 700 people turned out in Goomeri to honour the farmer

    Town rallies behind family after toddler’s tragic death

    premium_icon Town rallies behind family after toddler’s tragic death

    Community A fundraiser has been set up for little Elenore Lindsay’s family as the Coast...

    O'Brien breaks ranks with LNP over anti-corruption

    premium_icon O'Brien breaks ranks with LNP over anti-corruption

    Politics Wide Bay MP pushes for stronger laws.