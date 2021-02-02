‘I will kill you’: Man allegedly attacks DV victim

HerStory: What goes on behind closed doors

HerStory: What goes on behind closed doors

A man has allegedly racially abused a victim of domestic violence before punching her in the face twice and threatening to kill her, a court has heard.

The defendant, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 25.

The defendant was charged with one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Kelvin Boyd was opposed to bail being granted to the defendant.

Mr Boyd said the alleged offences contained actual violence.

The court heard the defendant allegedly racially abused the victim and threatened to "bash her in the head" if she didn't "shut up".

It is alleged the defendant then punched the victim in the face and threw an empty orange juice container at her face.

It is alleged the defendant took the victim's mobile phone and punched her again in the nose.

It is alleged the defendant then threatened the victim, saying, "I will kill you c---".

Mr Boyd said the victim may serve actual time if found guilty and convicted for the alleged offence.

Defence lawyer Jackie Lynch disagreed and said she was not certain her client would have to serve actual time if found guilty and convicted for the alleged offence.

Ms Lynch said her client would comply with residential, reporting and no contact conditions.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said he was not convinced the defendant would comply with bail conditions and noted he had failed to appear and breached court orders in the past.

Mr Schubert refused to grant the defendant bail and adjourned his matter to February 15.