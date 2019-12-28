Menu
REMANDED IN CUSTODY: A Gympie businessman has been remanded in custody until February 10, 2020 over alleged threats. Photo: File
Crime

‘I will destroy your Christmas’: Gympie court heard

Philippe Coquerand
28th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
A GYMPIE businessman who allegedly threatened to kill his clients for an unpaid bill had his bail application denied due to the harrowing messages sent to his victim earlier this month.

Ben James Friske, 29 of Monkland appeared in the dock of the Gympie Magistrates Court last week, represented by his solicitor when he applied for bail.

Mr Friske, a self-employed carpenter who has owned Friske Fencing and Creative Carpentry since August last year, was contracted to build a fence for a woman.

A deposit was made prior to work starting, but when the work was completed, the woman complained the fence was not satisfactory.

The rest of the money was not paid.

Mr Friske is then alleged to have sent multiple text messages saying “Pay your f —king bill”, “I will come back and it won’t be good,” and “I will put a hole in your head.”

The businessmen is then alleged to have driven his vehicle into the victim’s gate and left another voicemail saying “Tick tock bitch, don’t you get it? I will destroy your Christmas.”

On a second occasion Mr Friske allegedly was contracted to finish another fence, where a deposit was also made but the final amount not paid due to dissatisfaction with the work.

Mr Friske allegedly told his victim: “I will shoot you if you escape. ”

His solicitor told the court that Mr Friske was on medication for depression and anger and was taking steps to look after his mental health.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan dismissed Mr Friske’s bail application. He is due to appear in court on February 10.

Gympie Times

