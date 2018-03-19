'I was the lucky bastard': Coast man's lotto win

A Cooroy man and his two children will share in more than $600,000 from the division one prize.

WHEN this retired Cooroy man walked past a sign in a newsagency celebrating a local division one Gold Lotto win, he grumbled some "lucky bastard" had taken the top prize.

It wasn't until he went home and checked his ticket that he realised he was that "lucky bastard".

The man's private family syndicate entry was one of six division one winning entries across Australia in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3825 on Saturday.

Each entry won $658,157.13.

"Ho, ho, bloody ho!" the man exclaimed when a Golden Casket official confirmed his prize this morning.

"Me and my two kids go into it so we'll share it. We've being going in together for about eight years.

"I discovered the win yesterday. I was going for a ride on my motorbike, and I was packed and ready to go but it was raining, so I went into town to get the paper."

As he left the store he saw a sign out the front celebrating what he described as "another bloody first division winner".

"I thought some lucky bastard had won it and then I got home and checked my ticket and I was the lucky bastard," he said.

"I celebrated last night by having a jam and cheese sanga and a cup of tea for dinner.

"I said to my daughter, 'I hope it's not like that Alanis Morissette song - I've won the lotto and died the next day'.

"That'd be my bloody luck, wouldn't it?"

He said the win would just about pay off his children's mortgages.

"For me, I'll be going down to the MotoGP and a few bike races in Victoria - something I've wanted to do for a while," he said.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his winning 24-game QuickPick entry at Belvedere Newsagency, 4 Diamond Street, Cooroy.

Belvedere Newsagency owner Carol Christiansen said her outlet's latest Gold Lotto win came just six months after the last one.

"In October last year we sold a division one winning entry - it was our first one in 25 years," she said.

"Now we've had another one. We just need a third one now."