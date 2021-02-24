Menu
Rebecca Langtry in action at the Noosa Summer Swim which was included in the 32km. Picture: Rebecca Langtry
Sport

‘I was like, what am I doing?’: Dental therapist swims 32km

Kristen Camp
24th Feb 2021 4:24 PM
Taking the plunge into her first swim challenge, Rebecca Langtry has just completed her goal of swimming 34km and so far has raised nearly $2000 for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The 34-year-old Gympie dental therapist has always had a love of children and said the Starlight Super Swim Challenge stood out to her as a way she could help support sick kids and their families.

Despite being involved in swim competitions and squad training in her younger years, Rebecca had never done a swim challenge until now.

All up, the Starlight Super Swim Challenge has raised $1,853,984 through the efforts of 4720 swimmers. Picture: Kristen Camp
“It's been really good to push myself,” she said.

“Usually I would come and do a few swims but not really try to do a certain amount of kilometres so it was really good to push the limits a little bit more.”

Over a 30-day period, Rebecca swam her heart out to reach the goal of 34km at various pools around the Gympie region and the Sunshine Coast.

“My initial goal was to do 14km and then I got half way and was like ‘I could probably do more’, so the last few days I have been pushing it,” she said.

As part of the 34km total, Rebecca also completed a 5km race called the Noosa Summer Swim, which she said was the most challenging.

Rebecca Langtry said she would like to take up the challenge again next year. Picture: Kristen Camp
“I was doing it alongside elites and was like ‘what am I doing’, but I made it through,” she said.

“A few swims have been quite challenging but all my friends and family have supported me and they’ve been encouraging me to keep going.”

Currently Rebecca has raised $1683 for the Starlight Children’s Foundation whose mission is to bring fun, joy and laughter to the lives of sick children.

At the $2000 mark, the money raised will help a total of 30 children and their families.

If you would like to sponsor Rebecca and donate to this important cause CLICK HERE, the fundraiser will end on March 1.

