‘I was groped by a judge’: D’Ath makes shock new accusation

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has revealed she was groped by an international judge in the Queensland Parliament just two years ago.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath has revealed she was groped by an international judge in the Queensland Parliament just two years ago.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath has revealed she was groped by an international judge in the Queensland Parliament two years ago when she was Attorney-General.

Speaking in parliament today, a defiant Ms D'Ath also revealed a raft of vile comments made online last week after she shared her experiences with sexual harassment.

"If they want something current, well how about two years ago as the Attorney-General that I was groped by an international judge at a conference in this parliament," she said.

"This is still happening today.

"It has to stop."

Ms D'Ath was speaking in support of a motion moved by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk which expressed support for all women and their right to be safe in their home, workplace and community and condemning harassment and assault of women.

She last week revealed two experiences with sexual harassment including one where a family friend who was father of two asked her to kiss him when she was in her early teens.

The Minister said some of the online comments from last week included;

- No way, she's way too ugly for this to be true.

- Must have been a blind man.

- Oh for God's sake get over yourself.

- Oh boo hoo, she was harassed.

- D'Ath is a waste of space.

- They only harassed her because she is a super ugly bottle blonde

Ms Palaszczuk said change needed to come now.

"It is a time where we must stand united," she said.

A string of MPs from both sides of politics have paid tribute to survivors of sexual violence, spoke of their personal anger, shared their own stories and men have spoken of how "being a man" does not include disrespect for women.

An emotional Laura Gerber said the experiences of Australian of the Year Grace Tame and former LNP staffer Brittany Higgins were not isolated.

"Almost every woman has this story," the LNP's Currumbin MP said.

"I have this story and I have felt shame for not sharing it.

"But I can't and that is part of the problem.

"I want to give a voice to woman that have not felt like they can share their story.

"Their story matters too and you are no less important and this is no less about you because you can't say what happened.

"You are survivors of sexual violence and you always will be."

Originally published as 'I was groped by a judge': D'Ath makes shocking new accusation