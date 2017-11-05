News

'I want Rainbow Beach to have a surf culture'

Learn to Surf - Jason O'Mara, Angela O'Mara (from Warwick), JD Stewart (Owner Surf School), Phil Mann from Warwick.
Learn to Surf - Jason O'Mara, Angela O'Mara (from Warwick), JD Stewart (Owner Surf School), Phil Mann from Warwick. LEEROY TODD
Tom Daunt
by

RAINBOW Beach Learn to Surf owner Sarah Booth admits she isn't the world's best surfer, but that has not stopped her imparting a love of the environment and passion for exercise on her students.

Rainbow Beach Learn to Surf is the only accredited surf coaching business on the Cooloola Coast and opened six weeks ago.

"We have had heaps of local support,” Ms Booth said.

"I want to make (Rainbow Beach) have more of a surf culture.

"I feel like we have seen more people on the beach since we have been open,” she said.

After coming to Rainbow Beach as a child on family holidays, Ms Booth said she fell in love with the location.

She has worked in the health and fitness industry for the last ten years and operates a personal training and palates business as well.

It was her need to impart the physical and mental benefits of exercise on to others, that motivated her to start the surf school.

"The mental health side of it is massive,” Ms Booth said.

"The difference is how much joy people get out if it (surfing).

"People have to push themselves to do it and it is important to teach adults to have fun.

"(That way), we can effect more people and share the love,”

All of Rainbow Beach Surf School's coaches are fully qualified, which is part of their commitment to fostering a safe surf environment.

They offer both board hire and private lessons.

Board hire starts at $25 for two hours.

The surf school runs daily from 9.30am, weather permitting, on rainbow Beach.

Location on the beach is determined by conditions so look for the business signs.

Private lessons are also available upon request.

Topics:  cooloola coast gympie health learn to surf rainbow beach surfing

Gympie Times

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why shooters will not vote LNP on election day

Why shooters will not vote LNP on election day

"If you know you're doing wrong then you are a part of it and share the guilt,” says the president of the Cooloola Range Complex Association

Council defend River Walk viability after flooding

Damage on the River Walk.

"There will be minimal extra cost”

Gympie Hammers conquer Sunshine Coast

VICTORS: The Gympie Hammers Women's team have won the Sunshine Coast Women's Sevens tournament.

Gympie Women's Sevens nail Coast competition

Gallery: Nippers take to Rainbow Beach

GET READY: Nippers line up with their boards to enter the water on a beautifully blue day on the Cooloola Coast.

Nippers take to the water at Rainbow Beach

Local Partners