'I want Rainbow Beach to have a surf culture'

Learn to Surf - Jason O'Mara, Angela O'Mara (from Warwick), JD Stewart (Owner Surf School), Phil Mann from Warwick.

RAINBOW Beach Learn to Surf owner Sarah Booth admits she isn't the world's best surfer, but that has not stopped her imparting a love of the environment and passion for exercise on her students.

Rainbow Beach Learn to Surf is the only accredited surf coaching business on the Cooloola Coast and opened six weeks ago.

"We have had heaps of local support,” Ms Booth said.

"I want to make (Rainbow Beach) have more of a surf culture.

"I feel like we have seen more people on the beach since we have been open,” she said.

After coming to Rainbow Beach as a child on family holidays, Ms Booth said she fell in love with the location.

She has worked in the health and fitness industry for the last ten years and operates a personal training and palates business as well.

It was her need to impart the physical and mental benefits of exercise on to others, that motivated her to start the surf school.

"The mental health side of it is massive,” Ms Booth said.

"The difference is how much joy people get out if it (surfing).

"People have to push themselves to do it and it is important to teach adults to have fun.

"(That way), we can effect more people and share the love,”

All of Rainbow Beach Surf School's coaches are fully qualified, which is part of their commitment to fostering a safe surf environment.

They offer both board hire and private lessons.

Board hire starts at $25 for two hours.

The surf school runs daily from 9.30am, weather permitting, on rainbow Beach.

Location on the beach is determined by conditions so look for the business signs.

Private lessons are also available upon request.