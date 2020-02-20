‘I wanna die right now’: Bullied 9yo boy’s heartbreak

A BRISBANE mother has made a desperate plea for help to deal with the bullying of her nine-year-old disabled son who is so distraught by taunts he says: "I want to die right now".

Yarraka Bayles posted a heartbreaking video of her tearful son Qauden, who has dwarfism, on Facebook yesterday after he was bullied at school.

"I want someone to kill me," he says through tears.

"I'll stab myself through the heart".

The Facebook post has already been viewed more than three million times.

Young Qauden was left in tears after the bullying.

"This is the impact bullying has on a nine-year-old kid who just wants to go to school, get an education and have fun," Ms Bayles says in the video.

"You wonder why kids are killing themselves.

"Is there any advice or support or anything that other parents … have done to help raise disability awareness and education within the school so this doesn't happen?

"I've got some good advice but I need more. I've got a son who is suicidal almost every single day."

The boy buried his face as he wept. Picture: supplied

An emotional Ms Bayles said the family had tried to be as strong and positive as possible.

"We can't do it anymore," she said.

"I feel like I'm failing as a parent. I feel like the education system is failing. It's the constant bullying, the name calling, obviously pointing out his difference.

"We're sick of it. I just want people to know and see the impact of this. Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated."