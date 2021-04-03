'A miracle happened': 10 Qlders reveal secret of happiness

Every day we wake up with two choices, ­according to Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku - to either be miserable, or be happy.

He's witnessed the very worst of mankind, yet the 100-year-old says he always chooses happiness.

Jaku, who released his first book, Happiest Man on Earth, late last year, made a vow if he survived the horrors of the Buchenwald and Auschwitz concentration camps, the torture of the Nazis and the immeasurable pain of losing his family, that he would live life every day to the fullest.

100 year old Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku wrote his first book, ‘Happiest Man on Earth’ on his secrets to happiness. Picture: John Appleyard

Jaku, who now lives in Sydney, vowed that he would live for the people who lost their lives, he would smile for those whose joy was stripped from them, and he'd rediscover the beauty in the world again. And he has kept all his promises.

He believes it's led him to become "the happiest man on Earth".

"Every day, I wake up and want to make the best of that day," Jaku tells Qweekend.

"I want to connect with people, smile and choose health over wealth.

"To be a better person is itself a reward, a reward in health, attitude and patience. I want to make this world a better place."

Jaku's happiness comes from hope and a power to always see the light among the darkness.

For others, the feeling hits differently and perhaps only fleetingly or potentially not at all as some spend a lifetime chasing it.

So, how do you find true happiness and hold onto it forever?

Queenslanders are among the happiest people in the world including Scott Williams, a laughter specialist, tinsel fashion queen Rachel Burke and Heather Joy Campbell, Laughter yoga instructor. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

It seems Queenslanders know where to look. The World Happiness Report for 2020 listed Brisbane as one of the happiest cities in the world.

The capital of Queensland made the top 10 cities according to "how positively their inhabitants currently evaluate their lives".

We went out and found some of the state's happiest people who help make the world a brighter place through their compassion, their joy, kindness, goodwill and warmth.

They have all found happiness after walking very different paths.

Whether it's through defying the odds, overcoming personal challenges, inspiring others, or simply making people laugh, these 10 Queenslanders share what brings them joy, their secrets to happiness, and how you can find it.

Juiced TV creator Pip Forbes created Virtual Visits with the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Margot Robbie to lift spirits at the Queensland Children's Hospital during lockdown. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

PIP FORBES, 34, FOUNDER OF JUICED TV, MOUNT GRAVATT EAST

The little things bring me joy.

Things like offering a smile and always being kind to people you cross paths with each day. You never know what someone else is going through, so authentic love and connection can go a long way and it's free.

Whether it's bath time with my toddler, cleaning, a work project or bush walk, accepting what's in front of me and giving all of my attention to that helps keep the worries at bay and know that I've tried my best.

Working in a hospital environment can be challenging, especially when it involves young children, but I always focus on the happiness and hope that we can create or have created.

My happiness comes from giving my time to help others, whether it's for a family member, friend, or volunteering and supporting an organisation that's making a difference in the world.

I always feel happier after I know that I've served and helped someone or something, even if it's just a seemingly insignificant amount.

What makes you happy? Simple time with my family and friends.

Heather Joy Campbell finds happiness through being a laughter yoga instructor. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

HEATHER JOY CAMPBELL, 58, LAUGHTER YOGA INSTRUCTOR, THE GAP

I was a journalist for many years, and researching a story about laughter yoga wound up being life-changing.

I'd been a single mum for more than a decade and was caring for my mum who had terminal cancer while working.

I didn't realise the stress levels I was carrying until I tried out laughter yoga for the story. From my first session, I was hooked. I couldn't believe how it made me feel and the joy it brought me.

I wanted everyone to have that feeling. There's a lot more to laughter yoga than what people think. It builds resilience and a positive mindset.

We do laughter exercises in which we laugh because we can, rather than because something is funny.

Eye contact and the sound of laughter makes the process infectious, and the intentional laughter becomes very real. Imagine belly laughing for 15 minutes rather than mere seconds!

My days are always brighter when started with exercise (a walk or an aqua-aerobics class).

I also choose to smile. I choose to look up at the sky and feel awe. I count my blessings.

What makes you happy? I'm happy when I'm with people who love and accept me; all the more so when I'm supporting others and seeing them relax and de-stress and feeling that I've contributed something worthwhile to their day.

Jake Hoskin hit rock bottom before reaching ultimate happiness. Picture: Supplied

JAKE HOSKIN, 28, ADMINISTRATION, BRISBANE

For years, happiness and contentment seemed unattainable for me.

I struggled with sexuality, self-confidence and bullying, and my mental health suffered.

Six years ago, I tried to take my own life.

I was rushed to hospital with acute liver failure.

My family gathered around to say their goodbyes but four days after my attempt, a miracle happened and I had a liver transplant. It changed my life.

I survived through sheer luck, the generous person who donated their organ, a world class surgeon and health system.

I spent 2019 in intense therapy, 12 hours a week for 18 months. It's been a long healing process but along the way, I've discovered what it means to be truly happy.

I now live a life I never thought I would. I'm very close with my family, I have incredible friends who truly care, and I'm in a loving and supportive relationship with a person who has empathy and encourages me every day to be the best person I can be.

I have learned from mistakes and have been to hell and back but I'm now content. For me, that's what happiness looks like.

What makes you happy? My family, our Great Dane, the beach, sunsets, good food, travelling and new experiences, sharing my story and spreading awareness of organ donation and trying to live in a way that my donor and their family would be proud of.

Fashion designer Rachel Burke spreads joy through her bright, colourful and quirky designs. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

RACHEL BURKE, 32, ARTIST/DESIGNER, STAFFORD

I have always been drawn to bright colours, sequins, glitter, pipe cleaners, rainbows, you name it. These things spark a huge feeling of joy in me.

I love creating things that have razzle dazzle because they seem to capture the very spirit of joy and celebration and I think that's why so many people are now wearing them to their special events.

I hope I encourage people to freely express who they are and to be themselves, even if that means standing out and not "fitting in".

I love spreading joy not only because I think it's important but also because (maybe a little selfishly) it totally makes me feel good.

Making time to create each day is critical to my personal happiness as well as hanging out with my partner Tom and drinking about a gallon of coffee each day also makes for a pretty happy life.

Sometimes you just need to get out of the house, look up at the clouds and inhale the fresh air to really clear your mind and re-energise your spirit.

What makes you happy? The combination of pursuing a creative life and having adventures with my little family.

I also find a lot of happiness in engaging with my community and making time for good times with friends.

Blair Allsop loves to spread happiness through storytelling as a Brisbane Greeter.

BLAIR ALLSOPP, 67, GREETER, CHAPEL HILL

Since settling in Brisbane from Canada nearly 20 years ago, I've loved exploring Brisbane's history and sharing those stories.

I became a Brisbane Greeter in 2012 and local, interstate or international people can book a session and Greeters take them on a walking tour of the city.

It's these stories that bring me joy. Every story has a sense of wonder and brings on emotions and connections. It's in those connections where I find happiness.

I encourage others to retell a memory or emotion and find the joy in sharing. To be happy we should ask questions of ourselves, be present, look up above, check the ground, move slow and observe.

I stop and read every sign/plaque I come upon and it drives my family crazy. To find happiness we should talk to each other, most people love to be heard. Sit with friends.

Be kind. Listen to music. Spend the currency of time wisely. Go to the doctor. Enjoy every sandwich (it was the best advice from American singer-songwriter Warren Zevon).

What makes you happy? Being with people I love.

Scott Williams is a laughter specialist, author and happiness superspreader who hopes to spread kindness and joy. Picture: Mark Cranitch.

SCOTT WILLIAMS, 61, LAUGHTER SPECIALIST/HAPPINESS EDUCATOR, HOPE ISLAND

I've always loved trying to make people laugh. But it's only later in life that I've developed a far greater understanding of just how important laughter is for us.

Happiness cannot exist where there is no joy and joy cannot exist where there is no hope. It's up to all of us to create hope and joy in life as much as possible.

As technology took on a greater role in our lives, people seemed to be working harder but enjoying life less, experiencing greater levels of dissatisfaction and reduced levels of laughter. I turned my attention to developing a series of keynote presentations for people on the importance of happiness and laughter in the workplace and wrote the book "The Happy Human".

During COVID, I set up a home studio with cameras, lights and televisions and I have emceed corporate events via Zoom. I also love doing stand-up and produce a weekly video "A Minute on Happiness".

I aim to leave a person feeling better after our time together. I have always had a positive mental attitude so from the moment I rise I'm usually whistling, singing or doing something else that could be equally annoying to others, such as my wife, who is not a morning person! Whenever I interact with someone outside the home, at the very least, I try to put a smile on their face.

What makes you happy? My wife Angie, my son Oliver, his wife Bonnie and our first grandchild Roman. Lots of other little things, like baking a fantastic sourdough loaf of bread.

Prudence Melom found happiness after living in a refugee camp for seven years.

PRUDENCE MELOM, 25, RIGHTS ADVOCATE/FOUNDER OF E-RACED, MELBOURNE AND PREVIOUSLY TOOWOOMBA

I was four years old when my life turned into a nightmare. I was living in Chad and my father spoke out against corruption in the government.

As a result he was shot and taken away. We had no idea if we'd ever see him again.

My mother was 21, was pregnant and had three children. We fled for safety and spent seven years in a refugee camp in Benin. It was here we were reunited with our dad and we all came to Australia together in 2007.

I've been faced with famine, poverty, unsafe living conditions and environments, lack of education and isolation from my relatives. Since moving to Australia, I've had to overcome personal, social and professional ex­periences of racism, language barriers and financial challenges.

But all of this has led me to know what true happiness is - and, for me, it's freedom. My joy now comes from encouraging positivity through my words and actions.

If I can make just one person feel joy each day, I hope that person will then make someone else feel joy and so on.

What makes you happy? The little things in life we tend to take for granted like being with my family and friends, helping people progress in their life, meeting nice people, empowering people through telling story, or simply going out to eat and getting my hair done.

Former Caboolture resident Jamie Brown calls herself ‘The Happiness Ninja’ spreading acts of kindness around the world.

JAMIE ROSE BROWN, 35, MEDIA AND CONTENT DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, USA AND PREVIOUSLY BRISBANE

I'd suffered from depression and anxiety since I was a teenager and was on and off antidepressant medication most of that time.

It when I was working as a fly-in-fly-out trainer and assessor at Townsville Correctional Centre, I was exposed to the world of positive psychology in 2013.

It ­really resonated with me and helped me think about life differently.

This led to study a Diploma of Positive Psychology and Wellbeing.

I wanted to be able to share this new-found knowledge to help others turn their lives around.

I woke up at 3am one day in April 2015 with the random idea of dressing in a ninja costume and conducting random acts of kindness.

The Happiness Ninja was born. I dressed up in my costume and gave out free gifts to people like hugs, a bottle of water, vouchers, food or anything I could access or afford.

I have recently become one of Australasia's first certified Chief ­Happiness Officers through a program started by Brisbane company Clariti Group.

The role is highly specific, and those with this title should have some basic knowledge of neuroscience and positive psychology principles.

I have found that many people who are really unhappy are missing a sense of purpose and meaning in their life.

For me, developing The Happiness Ninja and educating people on the science of happiness has given me a sense of inner purpose I had never felt before and has ­significantly changed the way I perceived the world for the better.

What makes you happy? I find the most sustainable happiness and intrinsic fulfilment occurs when I am cooking, meditating, gardening and practising yoga alone or with close friends.

Comedian Matt Okine is one of the happiest people in Queensland.

MATT OKINE, 35, COMEDIAN, SYDNEY

I spend most of my time trying to create things for people to consume to bring them happiness.

I'd like to think the things I make have a positive impact on people, whether it's a book like the teen edition of Being Black 'N Chicken, & Chips or a TV show, song or podcast.

Happiness for me is focusing on the things you have, rather than the things that you don't, being present in the moment, appreciating the people around you, being proud of your achievements, and eating really good noodles at least once a week (sometimes more). Whenever I'm with my daughter Sofia, 2, I remember that none of my problems are her problems and it's more important that I enjoy my time with her and be in the ­moment rather than worry about something work-related which ultimately doesn't matter.

What makes you happy? Long lunches with my partner. Picking up my daughter from daycare.

Seeing my Dad and my daughter get to know each other. And a really good day at the beach with no bluebottles.

Woolworths say Aria Patterson is one of the happiest bakers in Queenslander.

ARIA PATTERSON, 19, ASCOT WOOLWORTHS BAKERY MANAGER, CHERMSIDE

You don't know what is happening in people's lives and a smile could be the joy someone needs that day.

I greet all the regular customers who come in by their names and ask about their lives. I love getting to know them.

I get the most happiness from icing the cakes and giving a customer a birthday cake. They get so excited and their reactions just fill me with joy.

I really enjoy what I do and it feels more like a hobby. I'm also a big sister to five little brothers between the ages of 17 and three so I'm always staying energetic and positive for them.

What makes you happy? Smiling at other people and then having them smile back at me. ■

