'I survived six crashes and learned to walked again’
At this stage Trudy Vains can't even hear bad news.
It gets that way after six car accidents, months of immobility and tens-of-thousands of dollars of spine-fusion surgeries.
"Your back's broken" - she's had that. "You may never walk again" - she's heard that too.
She's been told that her passion for teaching yoga was as good as done. She's also had a cancer scare, been wheelchair bound and the 45-year-old Brisbane mum has proved them all wrong.
"It's been a big life," she says recounting how she was hit by a car when she was 13, and how she somehow survived a 100km head-on crash with a tree after the driver of a car she was in fell asleep at the wheel.
She's still terrified in traffic - because she's been side-swiped and rear-ended twice each.
But what stands out most is the single "jolt" in 2016, when the rickshaw she was riding in mounted a kerb and the weight of those six accidents came crashing down on her.
"All the car crashes were a lead-up," she said.
They "jolted my spine, moved things around" to the point that one singular jolt detached her L5 vertebra, impinged a spinal nerve and left her unable to walk.
"It's hard to relive," she said.
"It took all my courage, confidence and wisdom to get through that."
Then in August 2019 doctors found three 9mm masses on Trudy's pelvis.
They said: "Trudy you need to get tested for cancer … and you need to have a spine fusion (surgery)."
Waiting for the surgery Trudy was bedridden.
Doctors told her to make her house wheelchair-accessible because she may never walk again. Yoga teaching wasn't even a possibility.
"I said to them, I will teach, I will walk, I will prove you wrong."
And now - after 13 months of pain, after four surgeries worth almost $50,000, after pushing herself to her limits, struggling with a wheelie walker and celebrating each step - she has.
Trudy's teaching, walking "and smiling" again - a remarkable recovery she attributes to a combination of "the power of the mind, resilience and sheer grit".
She can't bend her back - not forwards, or backwards and she certainly can't twist - but if you ask Trudy how she is now, she says "privileged".
"I am just so thankful for being here, being able to talk and do what I love every day," she said.
Trudy's book, Fused, is available from her website www.backpainyoga.com.au.
